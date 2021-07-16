Here's how much Wisconsin statewide candidates have raised for 2022

The 2022 midterm elections are more than a year away, but candidates have already begun fundraising in earnest. This early in the cycle, campaign finance reports should be analyzed with the knowledge that a lot can change over the course of 14 months — but as one of the few early indicators of a candidate's viability, they're still worth a look.

It's not always the case that the candidate with the most money wins the race, though it often is. Still, several recent Wisconsin examples defy that trend. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes spent $10.8 million to defeat Republican former Gov. Scott Walker and Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who spent $36.2 million on the tight 2018 race. And Democratic former Sen. Russ Feingold spent $24.5 million on his 2016 loss to Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who spent $20.5 million on the race. And that's without factoring in spending by outside groups on behalf of the candidates.