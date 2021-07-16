 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's how much Wisconsin statewide candidates have raised for 2022
top story

Here's how much Wisconsin statewide candidates have raised for 2022

Cash Money 043020 01-05012020112630 (copy) (copy)
RUTHIE HAUGE
Sign up for the Morning Update email newsletter

The 2022 midterm elections are more than a year away, but candidates have already begun fundraising in earnest. This early in the cycle, campaign finance reports should be analyzed with the knowledge that a lot can change over the course of 14 months — but as one of the few early indicators of a candidate's viability, they're still worth a look.

It's not always the case that the candidate with the most money wins the race, though it often is. Still, several recent Wisconsin examples defy that trend. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes spent $10.8 million to defeat Republican former Gov. Scott Walker and Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who spent $36.2 million on the tight 2018 race. And Democratic former Sen. Russ Feingold spent $24.5 million on his 2016 loss to Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who spent $20.5 million on the race. And that's without factoring in spending by outside groups on behalf of the candidates.

It should also be noted that not every candidate has been raising money for the same amount of time. Other candidates will likely join these races in the coming weeks and months.

At this point in the cycle, finance reports (which were due Thursday) can offer insight into which candidates are attracting early support and doing the work necessary to fuel a serious campaign.

Governor

Tony Evers (D) (Incumbent)

TonyEvers21-01022019124839 (copy)

Tony Evers

Raised this year: $5.02 million

Cash on hand: $7.33 million

Attorney General

Josh Kaul (D) (Incumbent)

Josh Kaul (copy) (copy)

Josh Kaul

Raised this year: $410,924

Cash on hand: $537,359

Ryan Owens (R)

Ryan Owens

Owens

Raised this year: $308,741

Cash on hand: $249,616

Eric Toney (R)

Eric Toney (copy) (copy)

Toney

Raised this year: $41,470

Cash on hand: $27,790

U.S. Senate

Ron Johnson (R) (Incumbent)

Ron Johnson (copy)

Johnson

Raised this year: $3.31 million

Cash on hand: $1.71 million

Gillian Battino (D)

Gillian Battino mug (copy)

Battino

Raised this year: $162,761

Cash on hand: $34,163

Sarah Godlewski (D)

Sarah Godlewski (copy)

Godlewski

Raised this year: $513,856

Cash on hand: $243,278

Chris Larson (D)

Chris Larson (copy)

Larson

Raised this year: $51,480

Cash on hand: $20,250

Alex Lasry (D)

Alex Lasry (copy)

Lasry

Raised this year: $1.09 million

Cash on hand: $773,193

Tom Nelson (D)

Tom Nelson mug

Raised this year: $504,045

Cash on hand: $406,356

Steven Olikara (D)*

Steven Olikara

Raised this year: $61,835

Cash on hand: $55,728

*Olikara has not officially entered the race; this report is for his exploratory committee.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get the Cap Times app for your smartphone

Click here for the iPhone version

Click here for the Android version

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics