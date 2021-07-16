Here's how much Wisconsin statewide candidates have raised for 2022

The 2022 midterm elections are more than a year away, but candidates have already begun fundraising in earnest. This early in the cycle, campaign finance reports should be analyzed with the knowledge that a lot can change over the course of 14 months — but as one of the few early indicators of a candidate's viability, they're still worth a look.
It's not always the case that the candidate with the most money wins the race, though it often is. Still, several recent Wisconsin examples defy that trend. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes spent $10.8 million to defeat Republican former Gov. Scott Walker and Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who spent $36.2 million on the tight 2018 race. And Democratic former Sen. Russ Feingold spent $24.5 million on his 2016 loss to Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who spent $20.5 million on the race. And that's without factoring in spending by outside groups on behalf of the candidates.
It should also be noted that not every candidate has been raising money for the same amount of time. Other candidates will likely join these races in the coming weeks and months.
At this point in the cycle, finance reports (which were due Thursday) can offer insight into which candidates are attracting early support and doing the work necessary to fuel a serious campaign.
Governor
Tony Evers (D) (Incumbent)
Raised this year: $5.02 million
Cash on hand: $7.33 million
Attorney General
Josh Kaul (D) (Incumbent)
Raised this year: $410,924
Cash on hand: $537,359
Ryan Owens (R)
Raised this year: $308,741
Cash on hand: $249,616
Eric Toney (R)
Raised this year: $41,470
Cash on hand: $27,790
U.S. Senate
Ron Johnson (R) (Incumbent)
Raised this year: $3.31 million
Cash on hand: $1.71 million
Gillian Battino (D)
Raised this year: $162,761
Cash on hand: $34,163
Sarah Godlewski (D)
Raised this year: $513,856
Cash on hand: $243,278
Chris Larson (D)
Raised this year: $51,480
Cash on hand: $20,250
Alex Lasry (D)
Raised this year: $1.09 million
Cash on hand: $773,193
Tom Nelson (D)
Raised this year: $504,045
Cash on hand: $406,356
Steven Olikara (D)*
Raised this year: $61,835
Cash on hand: $55,728
*Olikara has not officially entered the race; this report is for his exploratory committee.
