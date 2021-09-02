Health officials seek to reduce deadly falls among older Wisconsinites

As Wisconsin continues to lead the nation in fatal falls among people age 65 and older, public health officials and aging advocates have launched a new effort to curb the deadly and costly trend.
A new coalition led by the Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging will bring together injury prevention groups to increase awareness of the problem and share fall prevention strategies.
“Falls among older adults occur far too often in our state,” said Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “They can take a toll on a person’s physical, emotional and financial well-being. And they are preventable. We have good information available for older adults, their families and their care providers about what works to keep people safe from accidental falls. By implementing these proven approaches, we can reduce the frequency of falls and help our Wisconsin neighbors maintain their independence as they advance in age.”
According to data from the state Department of Health Services statistics, in 2019, more than 40,000 people age 65 and older sought emergency care due to an unintentional fall injury, and more than 1,670 people died as a result of those injuries.
The same data indicate that one in four people in that age group will have a fall each year — which raises concerns as the baby boomer generation ages.
Wisconsin’s record of fatal falls has been well documented. The Wisconsin State Journal examined the issue in 2019 and identified potential contributing factors as “icy winters; excessive drinking, including among the elderly; the population being older and whiter than the U.S. average; and officials here potentially reporting falls as a cause of death more than in other states.” A 2017 Cap Times investigation focused on elevated binge drinking rates among elderly residents.
Falls can be prevented if health care providers are able to identify high-risk patients, public health officials said. Promoting lifestyle adjustments, home modifications and medication checks are among the ways to reduce falls.
“Many fall-related risk factors can be addressed by health care providers,” said Dr. Julia Lubsen, an assistant professor of family medicine and community health at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “Without a falls risk assessment, it is less likely that patients will receive effective interventions like physical therapy or an evidence-based falls prevention program.”
One fall can also increase the likelihood of another, especially among those who avoid activities they fear may increase their risk of another fall.
“Inactivity often leads to social isolation, loss of muscle strength and worsening balance, which in turn, further increases their risk of falling. It’s a vicious cycle which has been exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Wisconsin Institute for Health Aging executive director Dave Nelson.
WIHA recommends a program called “Stepping On,” which helps participants learn — from footwear to prescriptions — what increases their risks for falls and how best to avoid them. The seven-week program has been shown to reduce falls by 31%.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.