Gov. Tony Evers vetoes voting bills as GOP pushes 2020 election probes

"Democracy isn’t something that just happens for us; we choose to make it every day. That’s why we will continue working to protect the right of every eligible voter to cast their ballot and to make sure it is easy and accessible for them to do that," Evers said.

Disability rights advocates praised Evers' actions.

"For our democracy to work, it must include all of us," said Jenny Neugart of the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition.

The bills would "significantly restrict the abilities of voters with disabilities, older adults and many other Wisconsin voters from participating in the voting process," she said.

"A common theme of these bills is that it will make absentee voting more difficult," Neugart said. "Absentee voting is a lifeline for people with disabilities, with transportation barriers and unpredictable medical conditions, and it will become more important as Wisconsin continues to age, leading to an even larger group of people who will be disenfranchised."

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he is "very disappointed Gov. Evers refuses to do the right thing."