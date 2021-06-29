Gov. Tony Evers vetoes bill that would have ended federal unemployment benefits early

Scott Manley, executive vice president of government relations for Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, has said previously that the group's members believe the supplemental aid has had a significant effect on their ability to hire workers — which results in some businesses having to turn down contracts or reduce their hours of operation.

Republicans were quick to criticize the governor's decision. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said it is "absolutely mind-boggling to learn our governor thinks we should still be paying folks an extra $300 per month to sit home on their couch."

Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, disputed Evers' assertion that there is no link between the extra money and the state's workforce shortage.

"Every single employer I have talked to is challenged to find workers. Hardworking employees, who have been stretched very thin, tell me that they are getting tired," Marklein said. "From restaurants to manufacturers to city governments to state parks. Every single employer is competing with the government’s unnecessary enhanced unemployment checks."