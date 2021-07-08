Gov. Tony Evers signs GOP-authored state budget, announces more funding for schools

Evers announced on Thursday that, on top of the budget, he will direct an additional $100 million in federal funds to schools to use at their discretion. The governor argued that Republicans "could and should" have done more to fund education. The GOP budget increases K-12 funding by $128 million, compared to $1.6 billion proposed in Evers' original plan.

"Schools in districts across our state will be able to use these funds to support kids in the classroom, hire educators and staff, provide additional educational or mental health supports, buy art supplies, or computers, keep the lights on — whatever they need," Evers said in a statement.

Republicans championed the budget and noted that Evers' original proposal would have raised taxes by $1 billion, primarily through increasing capital gains taxes and reducing tax breaks for manufacturers.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said that while he was disappointed in Evers' use of the partial veto, the end result is "still a strong budget for the state of Wisconsin."

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, called the plan "the most conservative spending plan in a generation."