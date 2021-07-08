Gov. Tony Evers signs GOP-authored state budget, announces more funding for schools

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed the 2021-23 state budget crafted by Republicans into law on Thursday, delivering one of the largest tax cuts in Wisconsin history.
Evers used his partial veto powers to eliminate or modify 50 provisions in the spending plan, but left intact $2 billion in income tax cuts proposed by Republicans, achieved by bringing the state's third income tax bracket — which applies to individuals making between $23,930 and $263,480 per year — down from 6.27% to 5.3%.
The budget — modified significantly from what the governor initially proposed in February — passed the Legislature with support from all Republican lawmakers and seven Democrats.
"In many ways, this budget presents a false choice between the priorities the people in this state care about and deserve," Evers said in a statement. "But after a long eight years of politicians making decisions for all the wrong reasons, I ran to be the governor of this state and promised I would always put people before politics — that I would always try to do the right thing, that I would work to find common ground, and that I would make decisions based on what’s best for our kids and our state."
If Evers had vetoed the budget, the state would have been at risk of losing more than $2 billion in federal aid for K-12 schools.
Evers announced on Thursday that, on top of the budget, he will direct an additional $100 million in federal funds to schools to use at their discretion. The governor argued that Republicans "could and should" have done more to fund education. The GOP budget increases K-12 funding by $128 million, compared to $1.6 billion proposed in Evers' original plan.
"Schools in districts across our state will be able to use these funds to support kids in the classroom, hire educators and staff, provide additional educational or mental health supports, buy art supplies, or computers, keep the lights on — whatever they need," Evers said in a statement.
Republicans championed the budget and noted that Evers' original proposal would have raised taxes by $1 billion, primarily through increasing capital gains taxes and reducing tax breaks for manufacturers.
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said that while he was disappointed in Evers' use of the partial veto, the end result is "still a strong budget for the state of Wisconsin."
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, called the plan "the most conservative spending plan in a generation."
“Governor Tony Evers deserves NO credit for signing our budget. This was not a bipartisan process of colleagues sharing ideas. He got boxed into a corner and rather than fight for his unpopular budget and risk a political knockout, he and his team threw in the towel and signed our responsible budget," LeMahieu said in a statement. "He is not a fighter. He is not a leader. He did not sign our conservative budget out of bipartisan motives. He is merely sensible enough to recognize a better budget when he sees one."
Evers rejected that criticism, arguing that it was indeed a bipartisan effort: "I signed the budget — simple as that."
In addition to the income tax cut, Evers kept a measure that will reduce property taxes by about $647 million — but he said he will veto separate legislation passed by Republicans that would eliminate the state's personal property tax, which applies to business equipment. Evers and other Democrats have said the legislation was too rushed.
The budget provides $252 million to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for skilled nursing facilities and intermediate care facilities for people with intellectual disabilities, $104 million in funding for direct care workers and $78 million for personal care agencies.
It also increases funding for efforts to expand broadband access by $125 million.
The UW System will see an $8.25 million funding increase, along with the end of an eight-year tuition freeze.
The budget reauthorizes the state's land stewardship program for another four years, allows for the expansion of I-94 in Milwaukee County and increases funding for programs to help veterans and people with disabilities find jobs.
Evers' original budget proposal would have expanded BadgerCare under the Affordable Care Act, bringing in an additional $1 billion in one-time federal incentive funds. Other proposals in the governor's budget rejected by Republicans included legalizing marijuana, increasing the minimum wage, repealing collective bargaining limits implemented under Act 10, requiring background checks for all gun purchases and implementing nonpartisan redistricting.
