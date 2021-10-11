Gov. Tony Evers issues apology for Wisconsin's role in Indian boarding schools

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday issued a formal apology for the state’s role in Native American boarding schools, along with a formal declaration of support for a U.S. Department of Interior investigation of the schools and their legacy.
“As a state, we share responsibility for acknowledging the pain inflicted on tribal communities historically and even still today,” Evers said in a statement announcing the executive order. “We also have a moral obligation to pursue the truth and to bring these injustices to light in Wisconsin and across our country because that understanding and acknowledgment is essential for accountability and healing.”
Starting with the Indian Civilization Act of 1819, the U.S. implemented laws and policies establishing Indian boarding schools throughout the country, forcibly relocating hundreds of thousands of Indigenous children with the goal of assimilating them to white culture. The schools — which prohibited students from speaking their native languages, practicing their cultural traditions and wearing traditional clothing, and forced them to cut their hair — operated for more than 150 years.
Records show that at least 10 such boarding and day schools operated in Wisconsin, and hundreds of children from Wisconsin were sent to schools in other states, the governor’s office said.
“While it was the federal government who implemented, directed, or operated these boarding school initiatives and policies, we all bear responsibility for acknowledging the atrocities inflicted on Tribal Nations, and in pursuit of a more just and equitable coexistence, have a moral responsibility to reflect on our nation’s history, particularly past circumstances when we failed to live up to our highest ideals,” the executive order reads.
Wisconsin is home to 11 federally recognized Native nations and one federally unrecognized nation. Tribal representatives from the Oneida Nation and the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians joined Evers for his announcement of the order.
Earlier this year, the remains of more than 1,300 students were discovered at residential school sites in Canada. Following the discovery, U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland launched a federal review of the records and legacy of U.S. boarding school policies.
“We recognize the trauma inflicted on Native families and communities and the loss of language, culture, and identity and the intergenerational effects these facilities had and still have while honoring the resilience and contributions of Indigenous people to our state and our country,” Evers said.
The order was issued on Wisconsin’s third time commemorating Indigenous Peoples Day, which Evers recognized through an executive order in 2019.
