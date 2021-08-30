Gov. Tony Evers announces $5.2M in transit funding for Madison

Madison will receive an additional $5.2 million in federal funding for transit services, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday.
In total, the governor announced plans to distribute an additional $25 million for transportation needs, $19.7 million of which will go to Milwaukee County. The funds are provided under the federal American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress earlier this year.
The move comes months after legislative Republicans cut transit funding in half for Madison and Milwaukee — Wisconsin’s two largest cities — in the 2021-23 state budget, citing incoming federal funds to several transit systems throughout the state.
“While I know this funding doesn't get us all the way back to where we want to go, it will surely make a difference toward ensuring service continues for the folks who live, work and learn in Madison every single day — especially the folks we know who disproportionately rely on public transit, like folks with disabilities, low- to middle-income Wisconsinites, communities of color and our young people,” Evers said during a news conference. “And to me, that’s what connecting the dots is all about — ensuring every Wisconsinite has the tools and resources to not just bounce back, but to thrive.”
The city and its public transit system have already benefited from federal funds directed to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A Wisconsin Policy Forum report issued in April found that federal aid has prevented what could have been a “worst-case scenario” for transit systems in 2021.
According to the report, ridership on Metro’s fixed-route bus system increased between 2010 and 2014 but declined between 2014 and 2019 (in part due to the Madison Metropolitan School District’s move to transport students on yellow buses rather than Metro buses). Ridership dropped by 63.5% in 2020 relative to 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Madison Metro buses traveled 22% fewer total miles in 2020 than in 2019. Metro Transit also stopped collecting fares between March 22 and Sept. 1 in 2020.
Metro Transit general manager Justin Stuehrenberg said the ARPA funds are expected to help offset an anticipated continued loss of fare revenues.
The Policy Forum report found that, once the city has gone through its federal funds, it will likely face pressure to increase its reliance on local revenue to fund Metro Transit unless ridership rebounds to exceed pre-pandemic levels.
“Mass transit is an absolutely essential service for getting people to work and for growing our economy as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “Madison encompasses some of the fastest growing neighborhoods in our state and … our city is critical to the economic health and well-being of Wisconsin. Metro Transit … is the backbone of Madison's public transportation.”
The transit funding follows Evers’ announcement last week that he will use $250 million in ARPA funds to launch a Neighborhood Investment Fund grant program, and a Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment grant program. The programs are designed to fund efforts including housing projects, transit and child care options and increase health care access in underserved communities.
Abigail Becker contributed to this report.
