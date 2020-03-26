You are the owner of this article.
From the Wedge Issues archives: State Sen. Fred Risser reflects on his career
From the Wedge Issues archives: State Sen. Fred Risser reflects on his career

STATE OF THE STATE (copy)

Sen. Fred Risser during the State of the State address in the Assembly Chambers at the State Capitol in Madison, on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

The Cap Times is republishing this podcast interview, recorded in February 2019, with Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison, in light of his March 26 announcement that he will retire after serving more than six decades in the state Legislature. Risser, who will turn 93 in May, is the longest serving lawmaker in national history.

You can read more about his announcement here.

In his interview with Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien, Risser, said he's never not taken the stairs in the state Capitol. 

Known for his dedication to physical fitness, his commitment to the rules of the state Senate and his passion for travel, Risser was serving in his 62nd year in the Legislature and his 57th in the Senate at the time of the interview. He is, according to the Council of State Governments, the longest-serving state legislator in American history.

In a wide-ranging interview, Risser discussed his career, his family's deep Madison roots and of course, his favorite Wisconsin beer and cheese.

You can read previous Cap Times coverage of Risser here:

Jessie Opoien

