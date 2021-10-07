Federal judges freeze Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit, will step in if needed

A panel of three federal judges on Wednesday paused a consolidated redistricting lawsuit, but doubled down that it will step in to draw the maps if necessary.

The suit, which was originally filed as two separate actions by two liberal legal groups, found itself in limbo when the Wisconsin Supreme Court last month made the unprecedented decision to accept original jurisdiction over a redistricting lawsuit.

The panel said it will pause the federal case until at least Nov. 5, but asked the involved parties to update the court on that date about “the Wisconsin Supreme Court proceedings … with a joint submission, setting out any points of disagreement.”

Regardless of what happens in the state’s high court, the federal judges wrote, they are still planning on holding a trial on the matter in January, despite the wishes of Republican lawmakers. The goal of the panel is to complete the trial by Jan. 28 so, if necessary, it can draw the maps by March 1 of next year.