Federal judges freeze Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit, will step in if needed

A panel of three federal judges on Wednesday paused a consolidated redistricting lawsuit, but doubled down that it will step in to draw the maps if necessary.
The suit, which was originally filed as two separate actions by two liberal legal groups, found itself in limbo when the Wisconsin Supreme Court last month made the unprecedented decision to accept original jurisdiction over a redistricting lawsuit.
The panel said it will pause the federal case until at least Nov. 5, but asked the involved parties to update the court on that date about “the Wisconsin Supreme Court proceedings … with a joint submission, setting out any points of disagreement.”
Regardless of what happens in the state’s high court, the federal judges wrote, they are still planning on holding a trial on the matter in January, despite the wishes of Republican lawmakers. The goal of the panel is to complete the trial by Jan. 28 so, if necessary, it can draw the maps by March 1 of next year.
“Over the last six decades, when Wisconsin has had divided government, it has frequently failed to enact redistricting plans, and the federal courts — not the Wisconsin Supreme Court — have drawn Wisconsin’s maps,” the judges wrote in their order. “When these cases were filed, it seemed likely that the federal courts would be called upon once again. But the recent decision by the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take up the redistricting issue suggests that this pattern may not repeat itself.”
“Federal rights are at stake, so this court will stand by to draw the maps — should it become necessary,” the judges concluded.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed along ideological lines in September to hear the redistricting case brought before. The decision was decried by the court’s liberal justices.
Writing on behalf of her two colleagues, Justice Rebecca Dallet proclaimed in her dissent that “now is not the time and this petition is not the way.”
“Although I trust my colleagues as jurists, I do not share their confidence that we can simultaneously be legislators, cartographers and mathematicians,” she wrote.
