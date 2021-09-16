Federal court consolidates redistricting lawsuits, rejects GOP motion to dismiss

A panel of three federal judges on Thursday denied a request by the Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature to dismiss a lawsuit that asks the federal court to redraw the state's electoral maps.
The court also consolidated the lawsuit — filed by national Democratic attorney Marc Elias — with a similar one filed by the progressive firm Law Forward, and will hear them as one case.
Separately, a conservative law firm last month asked the state Supreme Court to declare the state's current maps unconstitutional and take over the boundary-drawing process.
All of the lawsuits rely on the prediction that the Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers — known more for their impasses than their agreements — will not be able to reach consensus on new maps.
The judges also granted Evers' request, filed earlier this week, to intervene in the case.
"(The parties seeking to dismiss the suit) argue that the (federal) panel should forestall from any action until the state court system hears the case. But there is yet no indication that the state courts will entertain redistricting in the face of an impasse between the legislature and the governor. Federal panels — not state courts — have intervened in the last three redistricting cycles in which Wisconsin has had a divided government," the judges wrote.
Given the historical context and the urgency of the issue, the judges ruled, the case will continue.
"The court and the parties must prepare now to resolve the redistricting dispute, should the state fail to establish new maps in time for the 2022 elections," the judges wrote.
