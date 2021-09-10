Explainer: What would a post-Roe Wisconsin look like?

“We are in desperate need of leaders nationally, and with our governor, who defend the life of the unborn and tell women they have support and resources when they do choose life for their child,” Skogman said. “We know that our current governor and federal leadership do not protect the life of the unborn and do not provide the support that we would hope for at-risk mothers when they are faced with those choices.”

The first goal for pro-abortion rights voters in Wisconsin should be to reelect Evers, Pines said, characterizing the governor as the “Dutch boy with his finger in the dike.” The same is true for electing another Democrat to the U.S. Senate in 2022, he added.

“People who are concerned about the right to abortion in Wisconsin need to be concerned about two things: one, redistricting, to make sure that there’s not this extreme right-wing Legislature that acts in an authoritarian fashion, and two, who gets elected to the state Supreme Court in 2023,” Pines said.

On the anti-abortion side, Skogman said, “we are really looking for candidates who are unashamed in their support of life and of women, and make that something that’s a very integral part of their campaign — and that we have an assurance is something they will actively fight for when they are hopefully in a position in government."

