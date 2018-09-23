Just as health care has dominated the airwaves in the Wisconsin gubernatorial race, it's a point of contention in the state's U.S. Senate race. It's the subject of a new ad from Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and her opponent, Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir, says Baldwin is spreading "lies" about her position on the issue.
Here's what Baldwin and Vukmir are talking about.
Baldwin is a longtime supporter of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.
Issues of health care access and affordability were what inspired Baldwin to run for the Dane County Board of Supervisors in 1986, she said during an event last year. Baldwin's focus on access to health care came in part as the result of an illness much like spinal meningitis that she suffered when she was 9 years old. Even after her recovery, when her mother and grandparents tried to get her insured, she was "the child with the pre-existing health condition."
The senator, who was in the House of Representatives when Obamacare was debated and passed, has highlighted her work on a popular provision of the law that allows people under age 26 to remain on their parents' insurance.
Not only does she want to preserve the ACA — although she has acknowledged it could be improved — Baldwin has also shown support for implementing a single-payer system.
Baldwin also supports allowing people age 55 and older to buy into Medicare, creating a public option in the Affordable Care Act and allowing people to buy into Medicaid — or, in Wisconsin, BadgerCare.
Vukmir has dismissed so-called Medicare for All proposals as "absurd."
"There is no one-size-fits-all solution to fix healthcare, but I can tell you Baldwin’s ideas are exactly that, as proven by her support of a $32 trillion socialized, government takeover of healthcare," Vukmir said in a statement last month.
Vukmir is a longtime Obamacare opponent.
Successfully repealing and replacing Obamacare would result in a system that allows consumers to make informed choices with full awareness of cost, Vukmir said during an event last year.
During a visit to Wisconsin last month, Vice President Mike Pence said Republicans in Congress attempted to "fully repeal and replace Obamacare and we'll continue with Leah Vukmir in the Senate, we'll continue to go back to that."
As a registered nurse, Vukmir has noted that she's experienced the health care system from both sides. She has advocated for market-based solutions to bring costs down, including giving insurers more freedom to sell a variety of plans and allowing them to sell plans across state lines.
Baldwin has made this a campaign ad issue.
Baldwin launched an ad on Friday featuring Shannon Thielman, a registered nurse and breast cancer survivor from Wausau, who says she won't support Vukmir because of her position on the ACA.
Thielman, in an interview, said she was diagnosed with breast cancer and diabetes in 2009. After her husband's recent death, she was diagnosed with a heart dysrhythmia. She is currently covered by her late husband's COBRA insurance, but will be moving to the federal marketplace in the next six months.
She works hard to stay healthy not only for herself, but so she can take care of her seven-year-old son, she said.
"That’s why I decided to get involved in this, because I'm really afraid of what would happen if Leah Vukmir gets elected to the Senate," Thielman said.
Thielman said she thinks it's "unrealistic" to say people with pre-existing conditions would still be adequately covered if Obamacare is struck down.
But Vukmir's argument is just that — people with pre-existing conditions should, and would be covered if the ACA is undone.
"Make no mistake about it: patients with pre-existing conditions should be covered," Vukmir said in a statement last month. "People shouldn’t buy into Tammy Baldwin's lie that taking care of those who need pre-existing coverage and providing all Wisconsinites with more affordable options are mutually exclusive. Tammy Baldwin and her elitist Washington friends will say this isn’t possible, but we did it here in Wisconsin, and together we can find better solutions for healthcare."
Vukmir's statement referred to Wisconsin's former high-risk insurance pool — the Health Insurance Risk-Sharing Plan, or HIRSP — which operated from 1979 through 2013. It was funded in part by fees on health insurance sold in Wisconsin. The program, which covered about 20,000 people at its end, was lauded throughout the country as a success. It differed from Obamacare coverage by imposing lifetime limits on benefits.
House Speaker Paul Ryan has suggested that Wisconsin's HIRSP could be a model for coverage without the ACA.