Viewers of Sunday's Green Bay Packers game heard a promise from Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch — that she and Gov. Scott Walker will protect health insurance coverage for Wisconsinites with pre-existing conditions.
On Monday, Twitter users following state schools Superintendent Tony Evers heard a challenge from the Democratic candidate for governor, as he called on Walker to drop Wisconsin's lawsuit seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act.
Here's what the debate is about.
With Walker's approval, Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel joined a multi-state lawsuit this year seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.
Under the ACA, insurance companies cannot charge more or deny coverage to people because of a pre-existing condition.
Democrats have pointed to that lawsuit, along with Walker's and Schimel's longstanding opposition to Obamacare, as evidence that coverage of pre-existing conditions is at risk in Wisconsin.
Democrats have taken the issue to the airwaves.
Last week, the Democratic Governors Association-backed group A Stronger Wisconsin released an ad featuring a Madison woman identified as Mary discussing her breast cancer diagnosis.
"If Scott Walker takes away the protections for pre-existing conditions, I won't be able to afford the treatments that are saving my life," the woman says in the ad. "It's a matter of life and death for me. Scott Walker just doesn't seem to care about families like mine."
Last year, Walker briefly suggested he would consider opting Wisconsin out of the ACA's pre-existing condition requirements if allowed by federal law.
As part of congressional Republicans' efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, the U.S. House passed a bill in May 2017 that would have allowed states to opt out of the pre-existing conditions requirement under the law. Asked then whether he would have Wisconsin opt out, Walker initially said it was "something we certainly would consider."
But he quickly walked back those comments, and said it was "a given" that people with pre-existing conditions would remain covered in Wisconsin.
Republicans are answering the Democrats' ad with one of their own.
In a new TV ad that launched on Friday and aired during the Packers game on Sunday, Kleefisch looks directly into the camera and says she is "shocked Tony Evers and his allies would say Scott Walker would end protections for people with pre-existing conditions. People like me."
Kleefisch was diagnosed with colon cancer at the age of 35 in 2010, during a five-way primary campaign. The tumor and part of her colon were removed through surgery, and she later received chemotherapy treatment amid protests over Walker's Act 10 legislation at the state Capitol.
In the ad, Kleefisch touts a reinsurance program proposed and approved by Walker, which will take effect in 2019. The plan is expected to reduce health insurance premiums by 5 percent for about 200,000 Wisconsinites covered through the individual marketplace.
At the same time he proposed the reinsurance program, Walker called on the Legislature to pass a bill barring insurance companies from denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions. The bill passed the Assembly but was never taken up by the Senate.
"Today in Wisconsin, people with pre-existing conditions are already covered. And as long as Scott and I are in office, they always will be," Kleefisch says.
Walker campaign spokesman Brian Reisinger reiterated Kleefisch's comments in a statement on Friday.
“Everyone with pre-existing conditions in Wisconsin is already covered. If something were to change, Scott Walker would call a special session in a heartbeat and get it passed," Reisinger said.
Evers, who, like Kleefisch, is a cancer survivor, pushed back on her ad on Monday.
In a video posted to Twitter, Evers urged Walker to pull Wisconsin out of the 20-state lawsuit challenging the ACA.
Evers had his esophagus and part of his stomach removed in 2008 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer, which doctors told him he was cured of in 2012.
"If you want to protect the millions of Wisconsinites with a pre-existing condition, drop Wisconsin from this lawsuit today, because actions speak louder than empty political promises," Evers says in the video.