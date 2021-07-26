Evers, GOP at loggerheads over veto overrides, school funding

The supplemental assistance is set to expire on Sept. 6, but at least 25 states started phasing it out in June.

Republican lawmakers introduced the legislation amid a continuing workforce shortage, based on the assumption that the enhanced aid is deterring people from returning to work. Evers said he rejected the bill because he objects to the Legislature encroaching on the administration's authority and because it would hurt people whose livelihoods have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.

Economists say the federal dollars could be playing a role in hiring difficulties, but also point to child care access, health concerns and career changes as other factors.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state's largest business lobby, has said its members believe the supplemental aid has had a significant effect on their ability to hire workers — which results in some businesses having to turn down contracts or reduce their hours of operation.