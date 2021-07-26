Evers, GOP at loggerheads over veto overrides, school funding

With Republican lawmakers set to attempt to override at least one of Gov. Tony Evers' vetoes on Tuesday, the Democratic governor called a special session for the same day, urging the Legislature to take up a bill to increase funding for schools.
Both efforts are poised to fail. Assembly Republicans would need at least five Democrats to join them to override a veto, and the GOP leaders of the Legislature's budget committee immediately poured cold water on Evers' special session call.
Republicans plan to take up an effort to override Evers' veto of a bill that would end Wisconsin's participation in federal pandemic relief programs that increase the amount of government assistance available for unemployed people.
The bill would reduce the maximum weekly unemployment benefit in Wisconsin from $670 per week to $370 week. It also would prevent the state Department of Workforce Development from waiving unemployment work search requirements for any reason related to COVID-19. It passed on party-line votes in both chambers of the Legislature last month.
The supplemental assistance is set to expire on Sept. 6, but at least 25 states started phasing it out in June.
Republican lawmakers introduced the legislation amid a continuing workforce shortage, based on the assumption that the enhanced aid is deterring people from returning to work. Evers said he rejected the bill because he objects to the Legislature encroaching on the administration's authority and because it would hurt people whose livelihoods have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.
Economists say the federal dollars could be playing a role in hiring difficulties, but also point to child care access, health concerns and career changes as other factors.
Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state's largest business lobby, has said its members believe the supplemental aid has had a significant effect on their ability to hire workers — which results in some businesses having to turn down contracts or reduce their hours of operation.
In order to override the veto, the measure must pass both the Assembly and Senate with a two-thirds majority. According to the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau, the last time the Legislature succeeded in overriding a governor's veto was in 1985.
Evers, in a video message, argued that "if Republicans have time to come into session just to try and override my vetoes, then they sure as heck have time to come into session to do what’s best for our kids. So, if they’re going to be in Madison, then they have work to do."
In his special session call, Evers urged lawmakers to take up a proposal that would allocate an additional $440 million for K-12 schools ($240 million in per-pupil aid and $200 million in special education aid) and an additional $110 million for the University of Wisconsin System and the Wisconsin Technical Colleges System.
Joint Finance Committee co-chairs Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, dismissed the move as "political posturing," as Evers signed the Legislature's budget into law earlier this month.
"The Legislature’s budget, which he signed, accounted for the massive federal funds for schools, made significant investments in our students' education and respected taxpayers. It was a good budget and we continue to stand by our decisions," Marklein and Born said in a statement.
Evers argued when he signed the budget that Republicans "could and should" have done more to fund schools. The GOP budget Evers signed increases spending on education by $128 million, compared to $1.6 billion proposed in the governor's original plan.
On top of the budget, Evers announced earlier this month that he will direct an additional $100 million in federal funds to schools to use at their discretion.
Lawmakers are required to convene in special session, but may immediately gavel out without taking action on the legislation. Republicans have done just that with all of the special sessions Evers has called.
