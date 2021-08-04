Evers, Democrats introduce package to reduce prescription drug costs

Other bills in the package would cap copays for insulin at $50, boost funding for free and charitable clinics by $4 million over two years, eliminate copays for prescription drugs obtained through BadgerCare and encourage pharmacists to volunteer at no-cost clinics.

"No one should have to ration their medications because they can't afford it,” said package co-author state Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, in a statement. "This package of bills is an important step to help ensure that Wisconsinites can afford the medications they need."

Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, who served on the Governor's Task Force on Reducing Prescription Drug Prices, said the package will help patients and families by "reducing and controlling drug costs, increasing transparency for consumers and ensuring access to affordable prescription medication."

Like many other provisions in Evers' original budget proposal, his prescription drug plan did not survive Republicans' revisions to the spending plan. That suggests a tough road ahead for most elements of this package.

However, Democrats and Republicans have found common ground on prescription drug access and affordability before. Earlier this year, Evers signed bipartisan legislation establishing licensing and practice requirements for pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, which act as go-betweens for pharmacies and health insurance companies by managing prescription drug plans, negotiating prices and processing claims.

