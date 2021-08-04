Evers, Democrats introduce package to reduce prescription drug costs

Gov. Tony Evers introduced a plan Wednesday to lower prescription drug costs, drawing from proposals removed from Evers' budget by Republican lawmakers earlier this year.
The "Less for Rx" package is designed to reduce prescription drug prices while increasing transparency and affordability, according to the governor's office.
"Everyone should be able to afford their medication but for far too many Wisconsinites their prescription medications remain out of reach with outrageous, irrational and burdensome out-of-pocket expenses," Evers said in a statement. "It's time for bold solutions and comprehensive reform that increases transparency and accountability, reduces out-of-pocket expenses and tackles this issue head on."
Included in the package are bills to create a Prescription Drug Affordability Review Board to establish target prices for public-sector entities and set price limits, allow the state to save money by importing prescription drugs, develop a program allowing state and local collaboration to leverage purchasing power, create a tool to help prescribers take out-of-pocket costs into consideration when comparing medically similar drugs and create an Office of Prescription Drug Affordability.
Other bills in the package would cap copays for insulin at $50, boost funding for free and charitable clinics by $4 million over two years, eliminate copays for prescription drugs obtained through BadgerCare and encourage pharmacists to volunteer at no-cost clinics.
"No one should have to ration their medications because they can't afford it,” said package co-author state Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, in a statement. "This package of bills is an important step to help ensure that Wisconsinites can afford the medications they need."
Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, who served on the Governor's Task Force on Reducing Prescription Drug Prices, said the package will help patients and families by "reducing and controlling drug costs, increasing transparency for consumers and ensuring access to affordable prescription medication."
Like many other provisions in Evers' original budget proposal, his prescription drug plan did not survive Republicans' revisions to the spending plan. That suggests a tough road ahead for most elements of this package.
However, Democrats and Republicans have found common ground on prescription drug access and affordability before. Earlier this year, Evers signed bipartisan legislation establishing licensing and practice requirements for pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, which act as go-betweens for pharmacies and health insurance companies by managing prescription drug plans, negotiating prices and processing claims.
