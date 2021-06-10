Evers 'can't imagine' he'll sign bill that would end extra unemployment aid

Democrats opposed the measure, arguing it would make it more difficult for those who need help to receive it. Rep. Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point, noted during the Assembly debate that the change could negatively affect people who have been furloughed for their jobs and are waiting to be called back, and people who were relying on the extra financial assistance to get them through the summer until school starts again.

Scott Manley, executive vice president of government relations for Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, said in an interview that eliminating the federal supplement was a priority for the group because its members believe it's had a significant impact on their ability to hire workers — which results in some businesses having to turn down contracts or reduce their hours of operation.

"Certainly we were facing a worker shortage before the pandemic and before the enhanced unemployment benefits, but the magnitude of the problem has increased significantly — and that’s really, I think, what’s changed and what distinguished the severity of the problem now vs. the severity of the problem 18 months ago, and that’s this additional benefit that, for a lot of workers, based on their wages, definitely creates a disincentive to reenter the workforce."