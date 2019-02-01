With an eye toward the future, Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joined members of the Legislature's Black Caucus to commemorate the start of Black History Month on Friday at the state Capitol.
"Where we are today, when you look at a state like Wisconsin, we have a lot to be proud of, but we also have a lot of work to do, because unfortunately we are home to some of the worst racial disparities in education, health care access, economics and incarceration," Barnes said during a ceremony in the Capitol rotunda.
The Evers administration, Barnes said, will "lead with the goals of making the state better for everyone."
Evers and Barnes spoke with a small group of community members alongside Reps. David Crowley, D-Milwaukee, Kalan Haywood, D-Milwaukee, Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, David Bowen, D-Milwaukee and Jason Fields, D-Milwaukee.
Stubbs is the first African-American legislator to represent Dane County in the state Legislature, and Haywood is the youngest African-American serving in the state Legislature. Barnes is the highest-ranking African-American official to have been elected in Wisconsin.
"This is what change looks like," Stubbs said, motioning toward the group standing behind her. "Doesn’t it feel good? Doesn’t it look good?"
Members of the Black Caucus plan to hold events each week throughout the month, focusing on economic development and opportunities, health and mental health, education and families and criminal justice. The month will end with a lobbying day at the Capitol on Feb. 28.
A number of studies in recent years have found that Wisconsin ranks among the worst states in the country in measures of racial inequality, and few improvements have been made. Disparities exist in employment and incarceration rates, educational outcomes, health and income.
As he officially proclaimed February as Black History Month, Evers said the month offers an opportunity to "celebrate and remember the incredible contributions" of African-Americans in Wisconsin and throughout the country while acknowledging and taking ownership of history.
"It’s a stark reminder for me, personally, of how much work we still have to do," Evers said. "Let’s celebrate but not just dwell on the progress we have made … but by recognizing and renewing our commitment to equality, equity, diversity and inclusion for everybody, every day, for our future."