Evers announces $50 million in assistance for Wisconsin farmers

Wisconsin farmers will have access to an additional $50 million in direct aid to mitigate COVID-19's effects on the industry, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday.
The funds will be administered through the latest round of the governor's Wisconsin Farm Support Program, launched last year. In total, Evers has directed more than $100 million in federal funds to support Wisconsin's agricultural producers, his office said.
"There’s no question Wisconsin farmers are some of the strongest, most resilient folks in the state, but the last year brought on unique and unprecedented challenges — challenges many of them are still grappling with," Evers said in a statement. "They’ve always had our back, and now, we need to have theirs. I’m glad to be providing another round of direct aid to farmers to support their recovery and strengthen one of our state’s most important industries."
Funding for the program comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Under the program's first installment, announced in May 2020, farmers received up to a $3,500 payment. The 2021 installment is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Applications will open after the fall harvest. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will partner with the Department of Revenue to manage the program.
"These timely payments will make a real difference for our farmers, and they are unrestricted, so recipients across Wisconsin can use the money where it is needed most or make up for losses," DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski said in a statement.
Even before the coronavirus pandemic, dairy farmers in Wisconsin struggled with a trade war and plummeting milk prices. Wisconsin has led the nation in farm bankruptcies for the last several years.
Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation president Kevin Krentz said the assistance is welcome to farmers and rural communities "as farmers continue to work through challenges from COVID-19, severe weather and general commodity price variability."
The latest round of the Wisconsin Farm Support Program follows additional assistance for agricultural programs, including $25 million for food security initiatives and $3.3 million in support for the ethanol industry.
