Evers announced expanded eligibility, expedited process for pardons

Gov. Tony Evers will expand eligibility — and in some cases, expedite the timeline — for pardons in Wisconsin, following an executive order signed Tuesday.
“After nine years of the (Pardon Advisory) Board sitting dormant, there are a lot of people out there looking and hoping for their second chance,” Evers said in a statement.
Under the order, the chair of the state’s Pardon Advisory Board may send a pardon application directly to the governor, without a board hearing, if a nonviolent offender meets eligibility requirements and sufficient time has elapsed since the crime was committed.
People who have completed all their sentences at least five years prior to applying will now be eligible to receive pardons for previous offenses. Previously, a person could only receive a pardon for their most recent felony.
“Throughout the two years of the board, we have learned about some areas where we can improve the process to streamline it and help ensure we can get pardons to those who are deserving, including allowing those with low-level, nonviolent offenses to be sent directly to my desk for consideration, as well as making a correction that was preventing folks from receiving pardons not because their crimes were more serious or because they posed a greater risk to the community, but due to the timing of their convictions and sentencing,” Evers said.
Wisconsin’s constitution allows a governor to grant a reprieve, commutation or pardon for all crimes except treason. A pardon doesn’t erase a criminal record or shield it from public view; rather, it is an official “act of forgiveness” that restores the rights that are lost when a person is convicted of a felony — like the right to vote, the right to own a gun and the right to hold public office.
When Evers’ predecessor, Gov. Scott Walker, took office, he did not appoint anyone to the state’s pardon advisory board, then suspended its activity indefinitely.
Before Walker took office, Republican Govs. Tommy Thompson and Scott McCallum, and Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle, issued a combined 562 pardons.
In just one term, Evers has pardoned nearly half as many Wisconsinites as those three governors combined, at 263.
“Hearing from any one of our pardon recipients you'll hear stories of redemption, service to others, and hope for the future,” Evers said. “As I said when I reinstated the pardon board, I believe in forgiveness and the power of redemption, and I believe the people of Wisconsin do, too.”
To be eligible for a pardon in Wisconsin, a person must:
- have been convicted of a felony in Wisconsin;
- be at least five years past completion of a criminal sentence;
- have no pending criminal cases or charges in any jurisdiction and;
- not be required to register on the sex offender registry.
There is no appeals process for a denied pardon; however, a person may reapply 18 months after a denial.
