Evers administration creates Office of Health Equity to serve underrepresented groups

These disparities can stem from the stress caused by racism, discrimination, living conditions, occupation and access to transportation, services, health care and food, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Evers' administration will hire a director of equity, diversity and inclusion to lead the new office.

"COVID-19 has only underscored the work we have to do to address inequities, reduce health disparities, and build a state that works for everyone," Evers said in a statement. "I’m proud of the work our agencies have been doing to connect the dots on this issue and that DHS is doing to make long-lasting changes that prioritize the health and well-being of folks across our state."

