Evers administration creates Office of Health Equity to serve underrepresented groups

A new office within the state Department of Health Services will work to improve the health of historically underrepresented groups in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers' administration announced this week.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated vast differences in COVID-19 risk and outcomes, particularly for people of color, said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake in a statement. "We have to change the circumstances that create gaps in opportunity to be healthy and in health outcomes."
COVID-19 has functioned as "an X-ray," the agency said in a news release, revealing existing disparities in access to health care and opportunities to be healthy that were exacerbated by the pandemic.
The Office of Health Equity will conduct research and analyses to learn more about — and address — root causes of health conditions, including housing, income and health care quality and access.
Compared to white Wisconsinites, Black residents are 2.1 times more likely to be to be hospitalized with COVID-19, while Latino residents have 1.7 times greater COVID-19 case rates and American Indian residents are 1.5 times more likely to die from the illness. DHS has tracked this data since Feb. 5, 2020.
These disparities can stem from the stress caused by racism, discrimination, living conditions, occupation and access to transportation, services, health care and food, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Evers' administration will hire a director of equity, diversity and inclusion to lead the new office.
"COVID-19 has only underscored the work we have to do to address inequities, reduce health disparities, and build a state that works for everyone," Evers said in a statement. "I’m proud of the work our agencies have been doing to connect the dots on this issue and that DHS is doing to make long-lasting changes that prioritize the health and well-being of folks across our state."
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.