Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder will visit Wisconsin later this month in an effort to deliver another state Supreme Court seat to a liberal-backed candidate.
Holder, whose National Democratic Redistricting Committee has been involved in Wisconsin politics since last year, will visit the state March 14 and 15 to campaign for state Court of Appeals Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer.
Neubauer is running against Judge Brian Hagedorn, with whom she serves on the District 2 Court of Appeals, to succeed Justice Shirley Abrahamson, who is not seeking re-election after more than 40 years on the high court. Although the race is officially nonpartisan, Neubauer is aligned with liberal backers and Hagedorn is primarily supported by conservatives.
In addition to campaigning for Neubauer, Holder's National Redistricting Action Fund will spend $350,000 with Together Wisconsin Acts and BLOC (Black Leaders Organizing Communities) to advertise and organize in support of Neubauer.
"With state legislatures set to draw new electoral maps in 2021, what happens at the state level over the next couple of years will shape the next decade of our politics," Holder said in a statement. "We can and must rebuild our democracy from the local level up."
The news of the NDRC's involvement in the race followed Holder's announcement on Monday that he will not run for president in 2020, instead focusing on state government and politics. The NDRC also has spending planned in Iowa and Pennsylvania, but its Wisconsin investment is the largest of the three.
State Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet benefited from at least $140,000 in NDRC spending during her successful race last year. Holder also campaigned for Dallet in Madison and Milwaukee. Dallet pledged to recuse herself from any cases that might come before the court involving the NDRC.
Holder's group also successfully challenged former Gov. Scott Walker's decision not to call special elections for two vacant seats.
The NDRC also supported a challenge by One Wisconsin Institute and Citizen Action of Wisconsin to a set of voting law changes passed by Wisconsin Republicans in an extraordinary session late last year. A federal judge struck down the laws while the original case remains on appeal.
Hagedorn campaign spokesman Stephan Thompson pointed to previous statements made by Neubauer decrying the role of outside money in court races.
"It really undermines the public's confidence in our judicial system and we need, we only have the confidence of the public in our court system that it's going to be fair and impartial. So I have called on outside money to stay out and I hope that they will," Neubauer said in a September appearance on WISN-TV's "Upfront with Mike Gousha."
A Neubauer spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Holder's involvement.
"Clearly, Eric Holder and left wing special interests want to politicize the Supreme Court to accomplish their own agenda," Thompson said in a statement. "Lisa Neubauer called on special interest money to stay out and now she's happy to accept it. The key question is, 'what's changed?'"
The Supreme Court election is on April 2.