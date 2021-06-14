Environmental groups seek to intervene in WMC's PFAS cleanup lawsuit

Environmental advocates are seeking to intervene in a lawsuit they say would "severely undermine" the state Department of Natural Resources' ability to protect Wisconsin communities from hazardous substances, including PFAS chemicals.
The lawsuit, filed against the DNR in February by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and Oconomowoc-based dry cleaner Leather-Rich, Inc., alleges that the agency is acting outside of its legal authority by requiring businesses to investigate and clean up "emerging contaminants" such as PFAS under two environmental cleanup programs.
Midwest Environmental Advocates filed a motion Monday in Waukesha County Circuit Court on behalf of Citizens for a Clean Wausau, Clean Water Action Council of Northeast Wisconsin, River Alliance of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Environmental Health Network and Marinette resident Doug Oitzinger, requesting the ability to participate in the suit.
At issue is the DNR's application of the state's "spills law," which requires anyone who "possesses or controls a hazardous substance which is discharged or who causes the discharge of a hazardous substance" to take the necessary actions to restore the affected air, land or waters. The law does not define "hazardous substance."
WMC argues the DNR should go through the state's rulemaking process to produce a list of hazardous substances with qualifying quantities and concentrations. MEA contends that if the lawsuit succeeds, the spills law will be rendered useless.
"The spills law is the only meaningful protection that the state has to protect Wisconsin communities from PFAS … but what's more, is this lawsuit would seriously undermine DNR's ability to protect Wisconsin communities from many other hazardous substances," MEA executive director Tony Wilkin Gibart told reporters.
High levels of PFAS — known as "forever chemicals" because of their ability to exist for centuries — have been detected in communities throughout Wisconsin, including Marinette, Madison and French Island, near La Crosse. The chemicals, found in firefighting foams and household products such as non-stick cookware, cleaning products and some food packaging, have been linked to cancer, reproductive problems, thyroid disease and other health issues.
"Corporate polluters are certainly not going to hold themselves accountable, and that’s why we need the spills law," Oitzinger told reporters. "But the spills law does give (the DNR) the authority to protect us and protect our environment. If the DNR loses that authority … I expect that the PFAS contamination will continue to devastate my community."
Scott Manley, WMC's executive vice president of government relations, argued that the groups seeking to intervene in the lawsuit are using "scare tactics and misinformation."
"Our lawsuit is really simple: if the DNR wants to regulate something, they need to stay within their lawful authority and set standards in rules like every other agency in Wisconsin is required to do," Manley said in a statement. "Businesses deserve to know the rules of the game, and they deserve to have those rules in writing. The law requires no less, and our lawsuit asks that the DNR do nothing more than follow the law. Everyone else is expected to follow the law, and the DNR should be no exception."
Separately, the DNR has begun the process of establishing groundwater and drinking water standards for PFAS compounds.
