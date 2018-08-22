Engaged, excited, enigmatic: In Eau Claire and Oshkosh, young voters are tough to categorize

Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING FOR URBAN AREAS AND SMALL STREAMS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DANE COUNTY... AT 852 PM CDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS REPORTED FLOODING CONTINUING IN THE BELLEVILLE AREA. HIGHWAY 92 REMAINED CLOSED IN BELLEVILLE DUE TO FLOOD WATERS APPROACHING THE HIGHWAY ON THE EAST SIDE OF TOWN. SEVERAL HOUSEHOLDS HAVE BEEN EVACUATED IN BELLEVILLE. THE BELLEVILLE FIRE STATION HAS WATER IN ITS BASEMENT AND SANDBAGGING IS OCCURRING NEAR THE RIVER. ALSO, THE DAM AT LAKE BELLE VIEW IS BEING CLOSELY MONITORED DUE TO VERY HIGH WATER IN THE LAKE. THE RIVER AND LAKE LEVELS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE RISING TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... RESIDENTS NEAR THE SUGAR RIVER AND NEAR LAKE BELLE VIEW IN THE VILLAGE OF BELLEVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PLEASE HEED ROAD CLOSURES. DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES. &&