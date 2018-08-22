Breaking
Engaged, excited, enigmatic: In Eau Claire and Oshkosh, young voters are tough to categorize
If it’s a Tuesday night after 9 p.m. in Eau Claire, chances are good you’ll find a group of young progressives at The Lakely, the bar and restaurant attached to the Oxbow Hotel owned in part by Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon.
In this city of about 68,000 people located at the confluence of the Eau Claire and Chippewa Rivers in northwestern Wisconsin, millennials are excited about politics. And they’re really excited about local government.
“If you’re someone getting involved for the first time in government or politics, Eau Claire is the perfect-sized city,” said Joe Luginbill, the 24-year-old president of the local school board. “You can usher through change. Because of the size, you can see it take effect, and because we’re the eighth-largest (school district in the state), it makes an impact statewide in some respects. There’s something we can tangibly do right now, locally … I think it gives people a level of hope.”
Eau Claire saw 3 percent population growth from 2010 to 2017 — second in Wisconsin only to Madison. The city has been billed as undergoing a “cultural renaissance” fueled by efforts from the public and private sectors. The Bon Iver bump barely scratches the surface: young adults are moving to or staying in Eau Claire for its affordable housing, recreational opportunities, music and arts scenes, local businesses and more.
According to U.S. Census estimates, about 37 percent of Eau Claire’s population falls between the ages of 20 and 39: the millennial generation, give or take a few Gen Xers and Gen Zers. And while younger adults are generally less likely to participate in elections, Eau Claire may be a community that bucks that trend.
About 200 miles to the southeast is Oshkosh, a city of about 67,000 divided by the Fox River and bordered by Lake Winnebago. Like Eau Claire, Oshkosh is home to a mid-size University of Wisconsin campus and about 35 percent of its population is composed of 20-to-39-year-olds.
Oshkosh hasn’t gotten the “it” city attention Eau Claire has in recent years, but it’s undergoing its own renaissance. A riverwalk takes people from one restaurant patio to another, the stroll lit by multi-colored bridges at night. A new brewery opened on the city’s oft-overlooked south side last year, just blocks from a new $21 million arena that’s home to the Milwaukee Bucks’ minor league basketball team. And this fall, the city’s historic Eagles club will reopen as a performing arts venue and event space.
According to the mortgage data firm Ellie Mae, millennials bought 48 percent of homes sold in the Oshkosh-Neenah area from August 2017 to August 2018 — the largest percentage of any Wisconsin metropolitan area in that time period.
National polls conducted throughout 2018 show anywhere from 28 percent to 37 percent of millennials definitely plan to vote in the midterm election on Nov. 6. Although 44 percent of millennials describe themselves as independents, 59 percent identify as or lean toward supporting Democrats, according to Pew Research Center studies conducted in 2017. Generation X is more closely split: 48 percent identify as or lean Democratic, while 43 percent identify as or lean Republican.
A Youth Electoral Significance Index compiled by Tufts University's Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement names Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race as the third-most likely to be influenced by young voters in 2018. About 26 percent of Wisconsin’s population is between the ages of 18 and 39. On average, about 33 percent of the under-30 population has voted in the state’s last three midterm elections.
NextGen America, the group funded by liberal billionaire Tom Steyer, is pumping $2.5 million into Wisconsin to register and energize young, progressive voters, with organizers working in cities including Oshkosh and a recently opened office in Eau Claire.
With the 18-39 cohort in those cities representing a share of the population about 10 points higher than the rest of the state, they offer some insight into what young Wisconsin voters are thinking about three months ahead of the midterms.
Luginbill, whose election to the school board in 2015 made him the youngest elected official in Eau Claire history and the school board’s first openly LGBT member, was perched on a window seat at The Lakely earlier this month, chatting with Ann Francis — campaign manager for former state Rep. Jeff Smith’s state Senate campaign — and Emily Berge, a political newcomer elected to the city council in April.
Nearby stood Eau Claire County Supervisor Brandon Buchanan, city council member Jeremy Gragert and acting city council president Andrew Werthmann — three men in their mid-30s who all went into local politics after living together at UW-Eau Claire — and Kate Beaton, 26, a member of the city council and field organizer with the League of Conservation Voters. Conversation flowed easily from the governor’s race to local legislative campaigns to the neighborhood park Berge is trying to bring to her northside district.
Before President Donald Trump was elected in 2016, Berge said, her only political act had been voting. Then she joined a local chapter of Indivisible, a progressive network formed in response to Trump’s election. She felt like her neighborhood didn’t have the representation it deserved, so she ran for city council. When she won, she started encouraging her constituents to show up at city meetings rather than channeling their frustrations into Facebook posts. The council recently voted 10-0 to require a nature trail be built and land set aside for a park in exchange for allowing a developer to build new homes on the northeast side.
“It’s only about a park but — this sounds cheesy — it’s also about democracy,” Berge said.
Earlier that day, Beaton sipped an iced latte at SHIFT Cyclery and Coffee Bar in downtown Eau Claire and talked about why she ran for office in April 2016. A major motivation, she said, was to have a direct impact on people’s lives.
“Our voices are not diluted at the local level like they are at the state and national level. That’s something that really inspired me and empowered me,” Beaton said.
The city council is a hot conversation topic among those following politics in Eau Claire. Beaton acknowledged that both voters and candidates seem more engaged, but said she tries not to read too much into what local election results might mean for state and federal contests. Still, she said, the energy in her community has changed from 2016, when Trump was elected.
“After 2016 … everyone was marching, everyone was crying. This energy feels really productive,” Beaton said. “It seems like people have gotten really serious about making change.”
Beaton looks for candidates who support a living wage, investing in clean energy and protecting access to abortion.
She said constituents have asked her why the city is allowing Taiwanese electronics company Foxconn to buy office space in downtown Eau Claire with plans to hire 150 people. In the weeks since the company broke ground on its planned 20-million-square-foot facility in southeastern Wisconsin — for which it could receive more than $3 billion in state tax breaks — it has announced plans to expand its footprint to Green Bay, Eau Claire and Milwaukee.
Beaton said she’s skeptical about the deal, especially its potential environmental impact.
Becky Adamski Krische, a realtor, said she thinks Foxconn’s presence will benefit the community through partnerships with UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College, but she’s also worried about the size of the state’s incentive package and potential threats to natural resources along Lake Michigan.
Krische, 34, has always been interested in politics and aligns with the Democratic Party — she grew up with the notion that “government is good.” As a member of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s governmental affairs committee, she pays attention to what’s happening from the Eau Claire area to Washington, D.C. Raised by parents with opposing political perspectives, Krische is married to a Republican. She follows political news closely, mostly through podcasts, but prefers to stay away from debates with friends and family.
Krische said she and her friends joke about being a “lost generation.” When she graduated from UW-Platteville, job prospects weren’t great, so from 2007-09, she attended graduate school. And when she earned her master’s degree, the economy didn’t look much better. Like many of her friends, she jumped at the first job opportunity she found, working for a nonprofit for $29,000 a year.
Although she refrains from political debates, Krische calls her representatives’ offices to voice her opinions. She considered writing letters to them about gun control, but said she didn’t know where to start.
The issues Krische considers most when she evaluates candidates are their stances on women’s reproductive rights and access to health care.
“I’m very pro-choice but I don’t talk about it much,” she said, adding that she doesn’t expect to change anyone’s mind.
Jimmy Haggerty, 29, is the campaign manager for Democratic Assembly candidate Jodi Emerson, his future mother-in-law. He said he looks for candidates who can offer solutions to address homelessness and the growing problem of student loan debt.
Beaton was less inclined to focus on student loan debt, though both voiced frustrations with the loans they’re still paying off. Krische said she understands people who think the person who took on the debt should bear full responsibility for it — “I signed the forms, I knew what I was getting into” — and Beaton said it “just feels like there’s a lot of other things to be worried about.”
For Aaron Wojciechowski, a UW-Oshkosh student who serves on the Winnebago County Board, a plan to ease the burden of student loan debt and make college more affordable is one of the first things he looks for from a candidate.
Originally from Delavan, the same town where Republican Gov. Scott Walker grew up, Wojciechowski, 21, is paying close attention to the planned closure of Darien Elementary School, which the Delavan-Darien School District attributes to funding issues.
Over coffee with his friend Pam Fleming, 18, at the New Moon Cafe in downtown Oshkosh, Wojciechowski said he also looks for candidates who will support raising the minimum wage and implementing a “Medicare for All” universal health care system. Both Wojciechowski and Fleming supported Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary.
“There’s lots of issues, but it’s how far they’re willing to go and how progressive they are on the issues,” Wojciechowski said of how he gauges his support for candidates.
For Fleming, who grew up in conservative South Milwaukee, the litmus test is “absolutely women’s rights.”
The same is true for 22-year-old Jennifer Depew, whose dream is to be a history professor. She wasn’t particularly interested in politics until the 2012 elections, when then-U.S. Rep. Todd Akin, R-Missouri, said women’s bodies could prevent an unwanted pregnancy in cases of “legitimate rape.”
“The community I grew up in, Appleton, was really welcoming. I never felt discriminated against because of my gender,” Depew said on an early morning before her shift working in UW-Oshkosh’s archives. “I assumed that was like, ‘Ah, feminism happened! We don’t gotta worry.’ And then that happened and I was like, ‘What do you mean?!’”
As a bisexual woman, Depew said she pays closest attention to issues that pertain most to women and the LGBTQ community, issues she said people would probably refer to as “identity politics.”.
Depew, who subscribes to the New York Times at a reduced student rate, also listens to political podcasts and said she unintentionally gets some political news from Reddit and Tumblr. She mostly follows national politics, but said she’ll start paying attention to Wisconsin’s midterm elections when they get closer.
Although she doesn’t see herself as a “far leftist,” Depew also isn’t turned off by the concept of socialism. She was 12 during the Great Recession of 2008 and hasn’t been impressed by what she’s seen of capitalism in her teen and early adult years.
“I guess I would consider myself a Democratic socialist, but I think we need to work within the system if we want to enact real change,” Depew said, adding that she had no problem voting for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 general election after supporting Sanders in the primary. “The fact that … candidates at the primary level are looking more like someone I’d want to vote for makes me feel optimistic.”
Frank Snyder, a project manager at SignArt in Eau Claire, didn’t start following politics closely until Trump emerged from the 2016 Republican primary. He was intrigued by the political shakeup and the extreme division between Trump and Clinton.
Snyder, 24, grew up on the Wisconsin-Minnesota border in Hudson. He thinks Trump is doing a “pretty damn good” job and especially appreciates Trump’s “America First” message. Snyder said he supports candidates who carry that philosophy down to the state and regional levels, “looking out for the people in our area and not worrying about big federal interests.”
At Eau Claire’s The Goat Coffee House, Snyder said he tries to balance his political news sources by listening to National Public Radio in the morning, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh in the afternoon and watching NBC Nightly News in the evening. Sometimes he’ll catch Madison-based conservative radio host Vicki McKenna’s show.
While he enthusiastically identifies as a conservative, there are a few areas where he feels he differs from the Republican Party.
It’s “tough to justify” the state’s Foxconn deal, he said.
“I support new development, new business, what it’s going to do to the whole economy in the southern part of the state. But at the same time it’s like, why are we incentivizing them so much and being so relaxed on environmental interests and stuff? Why are we giving them billions of dollars?” Snyder said.
He supports the state’s right-to-work law, but was once a union member himself. He’d like to see the government do more to protect the environment, but he’s leery of overregulation.
As for what he looks for in a candidate, it’s pretty simple: “Just not socialism.”
“And just not getting comfy, you know?” he said. “The incumbent who’s like, ‘I’ll skip this meeting, I’ll skip this debate.’ You always have to be on your toes, which is why I vote.”
At the Magnet pool hall in downtown Oshkosh, Josh Schimmel, 33, sat down for a beer after a day at work as a mechanic at CR Meyer, an industrial general contractor. Schimmel, who grew up in Fond du Lac and served in the Army, identifies as a conservative in part because of his WELS Lutheran upbringing.
Schimmel said he liked Trump from the get-go, “just because he’s different.”
“This dude’s got all kinds of money, he has no reason to be in it except he thinks he can do a good job and help things,” Schimmel said. “He doesn’t need a single cent or any kind of publicity — he’s already world-known for all the crazy shit that he’s done, pardon my language. He’s not your typical crooked lifelong politician or anything like that.”
Other young conservatives’ feelings about Trump are mixed.
Rachel Hansen, practice operations supervisor at Bellville & Associates Chiropractic Clinic in Oshkosh, continues to balk at the president’s social media activity and derogatory remarks about women.
“For me, neither (presidential candidate) was a great choice, I thought personally, but there were some core issues that I looked at — what is going to be the better of the two? Either one is not good, but I felt a little bit better with him,” said Hansen, 34, over coffee at an Oshkosh Starbucks.
Through Propel Oshkosh, a young professionals group, Hansen has become more involved in local government issues. She spoke at several city council meetings in support of the city offering incentives and selling part of a local golf course to keep Oshkosh Corporation, which builds military vehicles, in town. She is also following efforts to address the so-called dark store loophole, which allows large retailers to reduce tax assessments on their properties.
The biggest state issue on her radar is Foxconn, which she supports because of its potential to bring thousands of new jobs to Wisconsin.
Hansen said she identifies as a Republican because she believes in supporting small businesses and the manufacturing industry, which plays a significant role in the Oshkosh community. As a Christian, she said, opposing abortion is a strong part of her political identity.
Hansen, who gets her news from the local newspaper and articles shared on social media, said she discusses politics more with her family than with friends. Her brother is a teacher, so there were plenty of family debates when Walker implemented his Act 10 legislation, which eliminated most public employees' collective bargaining rights and required them to pay more into their pensions and health insurance premiums.
“I think he’s done a great job,” Hansen said of Walker. “I think the state’s doing well.”
Joel Michaelson, 29, has conflicted feelings about Act 10. The Eau Claire realtor sees himself as a libertarian, but votes Republican in most state elections.
Over lunch at Mogi’s Pub, Michaelson said he supported the restrictions on unions, but thinks the way Walker pushed the effort through led to years of polarization and division among Wisconsinites.
“I supported the legislation and some of the measures he took, but just not the way he went about it — which, man, I just feel like you say that so much about so many of these politicians,” Michaelson said.
Michaelson, who voted for Libertarian candidate and former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson for president in 2016, chuckled when asked about Trump.
“That one’s really tough for me,” he said.
Although he didn’t vote for Trump and doesn’t approve of his demeanor, he said, he’s been fairly pleased with his administration.
Michaelson sees himself as an economic conservative and a social liberal — “the government shouldn’t have a say in a lot of that stuff.” He votes in most elections and seeks out candidates who will think critically about issues rather than people who agree with him on everything.
A hunter, fisher and outdoor enthusiast, Michaelson studied wildlife ecology at UW-Stevens Point and hoped to get a job with the Department of Natural Resources when he graduated in 2011. There weren’t many jobs available at the time, and he has found himself disappointed with the way the agency has been run under Walker.
“I think that’s one place where government should step in and take the reins on legislation and maybe not leave that in the hands of the private sector,” Michaelson said.
Michaelson said while the Foxconn deal isn’t perfect, he said, he applauds Walker for taking the chance to move the state’s manufacturing sector into a more technology-focused future. Eau Claire was rocked by the closure of its Uniroyal tire plant in the early 1990s, Michaelson noted; now it will benefit from a branch of a major technology manufacturer.
“We can’t change the deal now, it’s kinda done,” he said. “So now I just feel like everyone in the state should be cheering for as many jobs to be created as possible.”
Michaelson voted for Walker in 2010 and 2014 and plans to do the same in November.
Schimmel, at the Magnet bar, said he “loves” Walker, in part because “he said things that he was gonna do and then he got in office and did ’em.”
When Schimmel, the Oshkosh mechanic looks at the Foxconn deal, he sees an argument for the theory of “trickle-down economics.” Once it gets up and running, he believes the effect on jobs and the economy will be “astronomical.”
“It may seem like (Walker) kind of gave away the frickin’ farm, but look at what it’s already doing and it hasn’t even started production,” Schimmel said.
But for 24-year-old Jordan Hansen, a libertarian who ran unsuccessfully for the state Assembly in 2016, the Foxconn deal is just another reason why he usually votes for a third party over a Republican.
Hansen, sipping a mid-morning beer at Oshkosh’s Twisted Roots Tavern after working a night shift at Quad/Graphics, said he’s pretty disenchanted with politics these days, but he still votes and follows the news.
Hansen supports allowing gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit, legalizing marijuana and decriminalizing all drugs. His views on guns are a near-180-degree flip from Mike Krumrei, 36, a marketing specialist at the technology company DealerSocket.
Krumrei, a former sports reporter who still checks the Associated Press website, along with Twitter, for news, named access to health insurance and “crippling student loan debt” as two major issues that drive his political decision-making.
He was intrigued by both former state Rep. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, and state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, D-Alma, in the Democratic primary for governor, but found himself turned off by Vinehout’s moderate views on gun regulations. Krumrei, who was raised in Pulaski, said he grew up hunting, but he wants to see stricter controls on semi-automatic rifles.
“I know people have AR-15s and they use them, but we’ve tried letting people have them, and it’s clearly not worked. So, sorry,” Krumrei said over drinks at Oshkosh’s Calhoun Beach Club. “Bad apples ruined it for everyone. What do you want me to tell ya?”
As a mother of two young children, Amber Krumenauer, 31, is pessimistic about the state of government and politics. In her Oshkosh home, Krumenauer said she gets most of her news online — carefully vetted and fact-checked — and avoids a lot of TV news so her sons won’t be exposed to the negativity.
She and her husband are open to discussing politics with their kids, but she worries about the future of politics and civil discourse under Trump. Krumenauer considers herself liberal, placing the most importance on civil rights and women’s rights issues. She votes in most elections, but because her husband works in local government, she follows local issues more than state or national news.
She wishes people would be more open-minded about others’ perspectives.
“You see social media, just how people converse about things there and … how people lack any sort of filter and empathy and understanding of other political sides, because we all come from different upbringings and we all believe in what we believe in because of how we were raised or what we’ve been exposed to,” Krumenauer said.
Joshua Koss, 29, found himself surrounded by dissenting opinions as a Democrat who served in the Marine Corps. He was raised by a Catholic, anti-abortion mother and a pro-labor father. A procurement services representative at Bemis in Oshkosh, Koss recently took a buyout deal from his previous employer, Kimberly-Clark, which announced plans earlier this year to close two Fox Valley plants. Although he’d like to see those jobs stay in Wisconsin, he doesn’t agree with a Republican-backed proposal to offer Foxconn-like incentives to keep the plants open.
“You’ll have (Republicans) talking about free markets, businesses coming from the ground up, and that’s fine, but to give state money and tax breaks for them to keep the jobs here, you’re having it both ways, because it’s socialism for corporations,” Koss said, sipping a Miller High Life on the patio at The Magnet.
Koss sees himself as socially liberal, but somewhat fiscally conservative, at least when it comes to his concerns about the national debt. He voted for Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton for president, but has also supported Republicans. He started volunteering for the Winnebago County Democratic Party in 2016.
“I don’t see myself as leaning the other way anytime soon, I’ll put it that way,” he said. “(My votes have) been mostly Democratic. If there have been positions where they’re not extremists, I’m definitely open to the idea of voting for a Republican.”
Koss has made it a personal mission to get his friends to vote, regardless of their partisan preference. In 2016, he gave a friend a ride to the polls and went to dinner afterward — to “make it fun, make it a party.”
That’s something on which there’s agreement from left to right, from Eau Claire to Oshkosh.
“The more people get engaged, the better it is for everyone. That old trope of, ‘those who show up get to make decisions,’ Well, for better or worse, voting is how we show up,” Krumrei, the former sports reporter, said. “Think of voting as revenge against the people who have been ruining your TV for the last six months.”
Michaelson, the libertarian-Republican from Eau Claire, said he gets frustrated when he hears friends say it’s not worth their time to vote.
“I try to make the point to them, ‘Well, it’s not going to get better if that’s the approach you take.’ There’s probably no chance you’ll ever see a candidate who identifies closely with the way you feel, if you’re not voting,” Michaelson said. “If everybody says, ‘it’s one vote,’ it ends up being a lot of votes. Things aren’t going to change, so if you’re unhappy with them now and your solution is to not vote, it’s not going to get better, you know?”
