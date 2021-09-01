DHS urges masks, extra COVID precautions for Labor Day weekend

State public health officials are urging Wisconsinites to wear masks and take extra precautions over the Labor Day holiday weekend, citing a continued increase in COVID-19 activity.
The seven-day average of new cases is the highest it’s been in more than six months, at 1,699, and more than double what it was just a month ago.
The spread continues to stem from the highly contagious Delta variant, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer and state epidemiologist for communicable diseases. The majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among people who have not been vaccinated, Westergaard said.
“It is critical that we take action now to prevent further spread of the virus. Let’s use all of our effective prevention tools: Get vaccinated, wear masks when gathering indoors, and stay home if you’re feeling sick, especially if planning get-togethers with others over the holiday weekend,” Westergaard said.
Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, everyone in Wisconsin should wear masks in indoor public spaces, because the entire state has substantial to high COVID-19 transmission rates. Just one week ago, 60 Wisconsin counties showed a high rate of disease activity, with the remaining 12 at a very high level. As of Wednesday, 17 counties were at a high level and 55 were very high.
According to data from the Wisconsin Hospitals Association, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is the worst it’s been since January, at 934 — 275 of whom are in an intensive care unit.
Since mid-August, the state has seen 125.4 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 fully vaccinated people, compared to 369.2 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated people. The hospitalization rate among vaccinated people is 4.9 per 100,000, compared to 18.2 per 100,000 unvaccinated people.
As of Wednesday, 54.8% of Wisconsin residents had received at least one vaccine dose, and 51.5% had completed the vaccine series. Gov. Tony Evers announced last week that Wisconsin residents who receive their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible to receive a $100 Visa gift card. The offer is good through Labor Day.
While vaccination is the most effective protection against COVID-19, DHS still recommends people carry a mask with them wherever they go, regardless of their vaccination status. Because medium and large gatherings still contribute to the spread of the illness, public health officials recommend keeping holiday celebrations outdoors unless they’re limited to one household.
If food is served, single-use plates, cups and utensils are ideal, and “buffet” style serving should be avoided. If people feel ill after attending a gathering, should isolate themselves from others and get tested for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.
