Democrats push bill to make Wisconsin wolf hunt optional

More than a dozen Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation Wednesday to make Wisconsin’s annual wolf hunting season optional — a move advocates say would spare hundreds of wolves each year.
The bill, spearheaded by state Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, would allow the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to determine each year whether or not a hunt should be held. A wolf hunt is mandatory in Wisconsin under current statutes, making America’s Dairyland one of just five states that allow wolves to be hunted.
The annual wolf hunt has been contentious in Wisconsin since then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a 2012 law permitting the canine creatures to be hunted. The state held three wolf hunting seasons after the law was signed, but halted the practice in 2014 when wolves were reinstated to the federal endangered species list.
Earlier this year, wolf hunting resumed in Wisconsin after the animals were removed from the endangered species list. Hunters killed nearly double the number of wolves than the state had allotted for the weeklong hunt this past spring, the Associated Press reported
The proposal from Democrats to make the wolf hunt optional would change just one word in the current state law.
Instead of reading: “If the wolf is not listed on the federal endangered list and is not listed on the state endangered list, the department shall allow the hunting and trapping of wolves,” the line would be changed to “the department may allow the hunting and trapping” of the animals.
The change will likely meet resistance in the Legislature and might not be necessary depending on the outcome of a lawsuit filed by advocacy groups challenging the constitutionality of the mandatory hunt in court.
Even still, the bill has the support of the Wisconsin chapter of the Humane Society of the United States.
“The change of just one word from ‘shall’ to ‘may’ in the current law could annually spare hundreds of wolves from painful and terrifying deaths by trophy hunters who use neck snares, packs of trained hounds and snowmobiles in an unmitigated free-for-all slaughter,” Megan Nicholson, Wisconsin state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said in a statement.
Separately Wednesday, Carpenter also introduced legislation that would require the state Senate to vote on the confirmation of nominees from the governor within a certain period of time.
The resolution would change Senate rules to require nominations be referred to an appropriate committee within 10 days of being submitted to the upper chamber. It would also require the committee to report its findings and recommendations to the entire Senate within 50 days after the referral.
Finally — and most critically in the mind of Democrats — it would require the Senate to vote on the confirmation of a nominee within 40 days of when the respective committees submit their reports about the nominees.
While advancement of the bills is unlikely, Democrats are using the legislation to highlight that some of Gov. Tony Evers’ nominees to Senate-confirmable positions have still not received consideration — nearly three years after they were submitted.
