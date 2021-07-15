Democratic AG Josh Kaul raises $500K-plus for reeelction bid

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has more than half a million dollars in his campaign account as he braces for a challenge from the right in 2022.

Kaul raised more than $410,000 during the first half of the year and filed his campaign finance report with more than $537,000 on hand. The numbers are a record for an incumbent AG in Wisconsin at this point of the election cycle.

Kaul's campaign said he has more cash on hand now, in July, than Republican then-Attorney General Brad Schimel had in December 2017. Kaul defeated Schimel in 2018 with a margin of less than 20,000 votes.

A former federal prosecutor and voting rights attorney, Kaul officially announced on Sunday that he will seek reelection.