Democratic AG Josh Kaul raises $500K-plus for reeelction bid

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has more than half a million dollars in his campaign account as he braces for a challenge from the right in 2022.
Kaul raised more than $410,000 during the first half of the year and filed his campaign finance report with more than $537,000 on hand. The numbers are a record for an incumbent AG in Wisconsin at this point of the election cycle.
Kaul's campaign said he has more cash on hand now, in July, than Republican then-Attorney General Brad Schimel had in December 2017. Kaul defeated Schimel in 2018 with a margin of less than 20,000 votes.
A former federal prosecutor and voting rights attorney, Kaul officially announced on Sunday that he will seek reelection.
"I’m proud of my record of protecting public safety, public health, the environment and our rights," Kaul said in a tweet. "We need to continue to have an AG who will fight for all Wisconsinites, rather than one who caters to special interests."
Two Republican candidates are vying for the chance to challenge the attorney general: Ryan Owens, an attorney who has taught law and political science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison; and Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney.
Owens had his own record-breaking fundraising report, boasting the largest amount filed in a first-time report by an attorney general candidate in Wisconsin. The former director of UW-Madison's Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership reported raising more than $308,000, with nearly $250,000 on hand.
Toney has not yet filed a report.
