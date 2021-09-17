Dane County judge dismisses attempted ouster of DNR board chair

A Dane County judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit from Attorney General Josh Kaul seeking to remove the head of the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board, which sets policy for the state Department of Natural Resources.
Kaul, who filed the lawsuit in mid-April, sought to have the board’s chair, Frederick Prehn, removed from the body after his term expired on May 1. Prehn has stayed on in the role — meaning Republican appointees maintain a 4-3 majority on the board — citing a little-known law that allows members to keep their seats on the board if the state Senate has not confirmed their replacements.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ nominee to replace Prehn, Sandra Dee Naas, has not yet received a hearing in the Legislature’s upper chamber — something that is commonplace among the governor’s nominees, including several Cabinet secretaries.
Prehn, a Wausau dentist who was appointed to the board by former Gov. Scott Walker in May 2015, could, in theory, remain on the board for years under the current strategy.
In his lawsuit, Kaul, a Democrat, argued that Prehn has unlawfully remained on the board.
In her ruling, Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn relied upon Wisconsin Supreme Court precedent from 1964 to dismiss the attorney general’s lawsuit, writing that under the high court’s ruling, “the court is bound by (precedent) to conclude that there is no vacancy” in Prehn’s seat on the board.
However, Bailey-Rihn made clear in her order that she is not “condoning” Prehn’s actions, writing in a footnote of the 17-page ruling that she “cannot help but feel that the citizens of Wisconsin are the losers when the Legislature fails to hold confirmation and other hearings in a timely manner.”
“A timely confirmation hearing would have eliminated the need for (Kaul’s lawsuit) and saved the taxpayers attorneys’ fees incurred in this matter,” she concluded.
In a statement following the order, Kaul concluded that the “court’s ruling makes clear that there are strong legal arguments for finding that Dr. Prehn is no longer a member of the Natural Resources Board, but the court concluded that, in light of precedent from 1964, such a ruling would have to be made by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.”
“We will appeal,” the attorney general said.
Bailey-Rihn’s decision was lauded by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty. In a statement, the law firm’s deputy counsel Anthony LoCoco said the group is “pleased that the Court reaffirmed long standing Wisconsin law. The governor has no authority to circumvent the confirmation process and must instead work with the Legislature to select a mutually agreeable replacement for Chairman Prehn.”
