Dane County Executive Joe Parisi endorses Mandela Barnes for Senate

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is backing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the crowded Democratic U.S. Senate primary, Barnes' campaign announced Tuesday.
"I'm so proud of the work Mandela has done traveling to every corner of this state, fighting for jobs we can support a family on, education we can build a future on, and health care that protects our health, not the wealth of corporations. And I’m especially proud of the work Mandela has done to combat the climate crisis," Parisi said in a video announcement. "Mandela is the one candidate who can bring people together from all over Wisconsin and create real opportunity for everyone no matter which ZIP code they come from."
Parisi was first elected to the county executive position in 2011, and was reelected for a third term in April. He previously served in the state Assembly and as the Dane County clerk.
In addition to Parisi's endorsement, Tuesday also brought the news that state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, has suspended his own U.S. Senate campaign and will support Barnes. U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore endorsed Barnes last week.
Barnes, 34, won the 2018 primary for lieutenant governor and went on to defeat Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch on a ticket with Gov. Tony Evers.
"I’m thrilled to have Executive Parisi standing shoulder to shoulder with us in this campaign," Barnes said in a statement. "With Joe’s support, and the support of working people all across this state, I know we can build a movement to beat Ron Johnson, and change the game in the United States Senate."
Although most Democratic candidates have trained their sights on Sen. Ron Johnson, the Republican has not said whether he will seek a third term.
The Democratic primary field includes Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive (currently on leave) Alex Lasry, Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino, Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis, former state Senate candidate Adam Murphy and Milwaukee attorney Peter Peckarsky. Millennial Action Project founder Steven Olikara has launched an exploratory committee.
A former community organizer in Milwaukee, Barnes served two terms in the state Assembly after being first elected in 2012. He unsuccessfully challenged state Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, in 2016, and went on to work for the State Innovation Exchange before running for lieutenant governor.
Barnes is the first Black lieutenant governor and the second Black statewide officeholder in Wisconsin. If elected, he would be Wisconsin's first Black senator.
The primary will be held Aug. 9, 2022.
Other notable endorsements in the race include (but are not limited to):
Mandela Barnes: U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, state Sen. Chris Larson, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, Collective PAC, Democracy for America, MoveOn, the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, the Working Families Party
Gillian Battino: Doctors in Politics PAC
Sarah Godlewski: EMILY's List, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Ada Deer, former U.S. Rep. Steve Kagen, state Sen. Jeff Smith, state Rep. Jodi Emerson, former state Rep. Debra Kolste, state Rep. Sue Conley, state Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez, state Rep. Chris Sinicki
Alex Lasry: Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee Common Council member and former state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa, former state Sen. Dave Hansen, former state Rep. Dana Wachs
Tom Nelson: Former Gov. Tony Earl, state Sen. Kelda Roys, state Rep. Nick Milroy, former state Rep. Jim Soletski, former state Rep. Gary Sherman, former state Rep. Donna Seidel, former state Rep. Chris Danou, former state Rep. Jessica King, former state Rep. Stan Gruszynski
