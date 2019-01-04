Try 1 month for 99¢
Wedge Issues Podcast 2018 Midterm Election (copy)
Buy Now

Brian Reisinger of Platform Communications, photographed here at a live taping of the Wedge Issues podcast in November, has been tabbed by WILL as a strategic adviser.

 PHOTO BY LAUREN JUSTICE

The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty is expanding its footprint as Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers prepares to take office. 

WILL president Rick Esenberg announced on Friday that the organization has hired a veteran of the state's largest business lobby to lead its fundraising efforts and a veteran of Gov. Scott Walker's and Sen. Ron Johnson's campaigns to manage its media relations.

Jim Pugh, former vice president and treasurer of the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Issues Mobilization Council, will serve as WILL's vice president of development, and Brian Reisinger, most recently a senior adviser to the Walker campaign, will serve as a strategic adviser through the Platform Communications public affairs firm. Both Pugh and Reisinger are also former newspaper reporters. 

"With these new hires, WILL is ready to face the new challenges to the conservative movement and threats to limited government, individual liberty, and school choice. As Wisconsin enters a new chapter in state government so does the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty. The additions of Pugh and Platform Communications’ Reisinger will significantly bolster WILL's fundraising and communications capacity," Esenberg said in a statement. 

The organization has also promoted several staff members from within. 

Esenberg founded WILL in 2011, in part because he saw a need for an organized legal effort to defend conservative and libertarian causes. The organization has grown since then, and now includes research and advocacy arms.

As the organization expands, it is positioning itself to be a primary source of opposition to the Evers administration. Shortly after Evers was elected, Esenberg released a statement announcing that WILL "stands ready to fight."

The firm has sparred with Evers before. WILL sued Evers in 2017 in his role as state Superintendent of Public Instruction, arguing he had been violating state law by writing rules for schools without approval from Walker or his administration. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Jessie Opoien covers state government and politics for the Capital Times. She joined the Cap Times in 2013 and has also covered Madison life, race relations, culture and music. She has also covered education and politics for the Oshkosh Northwestern.

Comments disabled.