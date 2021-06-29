Conservative law firm takes aim at absentee ballot procedures used in Madison

A conservative law firm is challenging the legality of absentee ballot drop boxes in a lawsuit filed Monday in Waukesha County Circuit Court.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, representing two Wisconsin voters, seeks a ruling declaring that there are only two legal ways to cast an absentee ballot in the state: by sending it in the mail or by delivering it to a municipal clerk. If WILL is successful, initiatives like ballot drop boxes and "Democracy in the Park" events would be barred.
It's the latest in a string of lawsuits stemming from the 2020 election, in which President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by about 20,000 votes in Wisconsin. The lawsuit does not challenge those results, focusing instead on the administration of upcoming elections in 2022. WILL argues that the Wisconsin Elections Commission gave faulty advice to clerks by encouraging them to use drop boxes in elections held during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Wisconsin voters deserve certainty that elections are conducted fairly and in accordance with state law. But the Wisconsin Elections Commission is giving advice to clerks that is contrary to the law, putting the ballots of countless voters at risk," said WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg in a statement.
A WEC spokesman said the agency had no comment on the lawsuit.
In a March 2020 memo to local clerks, Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said "drop boxes can be used for voters to return ballots but clerks should ensure they are secure, can be monitored for security purposes, and should be regularly emptied."
An August 2020 memo elaborated further on the use of drop boxes, based on guidance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and Sector Coordinating Council’s Joint COVID Working Group.
"Ballot drop boxes and drop-off locations allow voters to deliver their ballots in person. More importantly, the availability of ballot drop boxes and drop-off locations ensures that even voters who wait until the last minute to return their ballot or who receive their requested ballot in the mail too late to return it via USPS will have timely options to return their ballots," according to the WEC memo.
The commission advised having one drop box for every 15,000-20,000 registered voters in a municipality, and suggested adding drop boxes in areas where there may be communities with historically low absentee ballot return rates.
There were more than 500 drop boxes accepting absentee ballots throughout Wisconsin in the November 2020 election, 14 of which were in Madison.
WILL argues that WEC's advice runs counter to state law, which says "the (absentee ballot) envelope shall be mailed by the elector, or delivered in person, to the municipal clerk issuing the ballot or ballots."
WILL argues there are only two ways to vote absentee
The lawsuit alleges that there is "no statutory basis to permit a third person to take possession of the ballot to mail it or to deliver it in person." It argues that the March and August 2020 WEC memos were invalid because they exceeded the commission's statutory authority and because they did not go through the rulemaking process for state agencies.
"A drop box is not the 'municipal clerk.' It is an unsupervised, inanimate object," the complaint states. "Allowing ballots to be cast by placing them into an unsupervised, inanimate object invites the fraud and abuse that the Legislature was attempting to prevent by requiring strict compliance with the requirement that absentee ballots could only be cast by the two methods allowed under (state statutes): (1) the U.S. Mail, and (2) handing the envelope containing the ballot in person to the municipal clerk."
The lawsuit also calls into question the legality of events like "Democracy in the Park," during which Madison poll workers collected absentee ballots and registered voters in more than 200 parks. At the time, WEC's Wolfe said the event did not appear to violate state laws. A lawsuit challenging the event was dismissed.
The voters being represented by WILL are Richard Teigen, of Hartland, and Richard Thom, of Menomonee Falls.
In a 4-3 decision issued in December, the state Supreme Court ruled against Trump's effort to overturn his loss in Wisconsin. WILL lawyers cite that ruling and another U.S. Supreme Court decision in their argument that now is the appropriate time to address election administration issues, as it is not an election year.
A ruling now would come "well before the next election" so that "Wisconsin voters can be informed as to the lawful ways in which to cast an absentee ballot long before the election season begins," the complaint argues.
The Republican-led Legislature recently sent several bills that would tighten absentee voting rules to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' desk. Evers is expected to veto the measures, which would limit who can return an absentee ballot on behalf of a voter, bar election officials from filling in missing information on absentee ballot submissions, and require elderly and disabled voters to show a photo ID in order to vote absentee.
The passage of those bills, along with the WILL lawsuit, come about two weeks after four Republican lawmakers visited Arizona to observe a controversial, Republican-ordered election audit in Maricopa County.
Republican-directed election investigation
In addition to an audit being conducted by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has hired three retired law enforcement officers to investigate aspects of the 2020 election. Vos announced on Saturday at the Republican Party of Wisconsin's state convention that the probe will be led by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, a reliable conservative vote during his tenure on the bench.
In a video message played at the convention, Trump repeated the false claim that he "won" Wisconsin in 2020. In a statement issued the previous night, he accused state Republican leaders of "working hard to cover up election corruption."
There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. The Associated Press reported based on an open records request in May that local election officials only identified 27 cases of potential voter fraud that they forwarded to prosecutors, out of 3.3 million ballots cast in the November election.
"It’s shameful that the Wisconsin GOP continues to do whatever they can to destroy trust in elections and make it harder for people to cast a ballot," said Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler in a statement, accusing Republicans of "dividing the country through policies of oppression, corporate greed and cruelty."
