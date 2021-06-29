Conservative law firm takes aim at absentee ballot procedures used in Madison

A conservative law firm is challenging the legality of absentee ballot drop boxes in a lawsuit filed Monday in Waukesha County Circuit Court.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, representing two Wisconsin voters, seeks a ruling declaring that there are only two legal ways to cast an absentee ballot in the state: by sending it in the mail or by delivering it to a municipal clerk. If WILL is successful, initiatives like ballot drop boxes and "Democracy in the Park" events would be barred.

It's the latest in a string of lawsuits stemming from the 2020 election, in which President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by about 20,000 votes in Wisconsin. The lawsuit does not challenge those results, focusing instead on the administration of upcoming elections in 2022. WILL argues that the Wisconsin Elections Commission gave faulty advice to clerks by encouraging them to use drop boxes in elections held during the COVID-19 pandemic.