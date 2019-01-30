Foxconn is considering changing the focus of its planned $10 billion campus in southeastern Wisconsin to meet the "new realities" of the global market, the company said in a statement Wednesday.
"We remain committed to the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park project, the creation of 13,000 jobs, and to our long-term investment in Wisconsin," the company said in a statement following the publication of a report from Reuters that the company is reconsidering its plans to manufacture liquid crystal display panels at the facility.
Foxconn executive Louis Woo told Reuters the company now expects to hire mostly researchers and engineers rather than manufacturers, citing the high costs of building TV screens in the United States. Woo said about three-quarters of the jobs in Wisconsin will be in research and development and design.
"In Wisconsin we’re not building a factory. You can’t use a factory to view our Wisconsin investment," Woo told Reuters.
The news comes about two weeks after the company announced that in its first year in Wisconsin, it had created 178 direct, full-time jobs — short of the minimum 260 the company would have needed to create in order to qualify for its first round of tax credits from the state.
Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Joel Brennan said that although Gov. Tony Evers' administration is in "regularly, weekly communication" with Foxconn senior leadership, "we were surprised to learn about this development."
"While some of the information reported today has been previously reported publicly, other details about the continuing evolution of this project will require further review and evaluation by our team," Brennan said in a statement. "Our team has been in contact with Foxconn since learning this news and will continue to monitor the project to ensure the company delivers on its promises to the people of Wisconsin."
Brennan said the Evers administration will "commit time, resources, and personnel to ensure that the interests of Wisconsin workers and taxpayers are protected and promoted by our approach to the Foxconn project."
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said in a statement that Foxconn has "overpromised and underdelivered" at every step.
"This news is devastating for the taxpayers of Wisconsin," Hintz said. "We were promised manufacturing jobs. We were promised state of the art LCD production. We were promised a game changing economic opportunity for our state. And now, it appears Foxconn is living up to their failed track record in the U.S. — leaving another state and community high and dry."
Republican legislative leaders said they "don't blame Foxconn for altering plans in an ever-changing technology business."
"It’s also not surprising Foxconn would rethink building a manufacturing plant in Wisconsin under the Evers Administration," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, in a joint statement. "The company is reacting to the wave of economic uncertainty that the new governor has brought with his administration. Governor Evers has an anti-jobs agenda and pledged to do away with a successful business incentive for manufacturing and agriculture."
Evers has proposed capping the state's manufacturing and agriculture tax credit, which effectively eliminates the state income tax for manufacturers and farmers, at $300,000 in annual income.
Wisconsin's contract with Foxconn, approved by Walker, makes the company eligible for up to $3 billion in refundable state tax credits — the largest subsidy to a foreign company in U.S. history. The incentives are to be delivered on a "pay as you grow" basis tied to job creation and capital investment benchmarks. If the company fails to meet certain benchmarks, benefits may be clawed back.
In exchange for state incentives, Foxconn pledged to invest $10 billion to build a massive LCD panel manufacturing plant in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant, employing between 3,000 and 13,000 people. The company must bring a minimum of 6,500 jobs to the state to avoid having its incentives clawed back.
Construction on the facility is expected to take five years, with a 2022 completion date. Foxconn is eligible for up to $1.35 billion in credits tied to capital investments and job creation over a seven-year period, with a maximum of $193 million in credits per year. The company is also eligible for a sales and use tax exemption on building materials, supplies and equipment used for construction of the facility, amounting to about $139 million.
Foxconn is eligible for another $1.5 billion in tax credits tied solely to job creation, distributed over a 15-year period. Those credits can be earned on wages for employees earning between $30,000 and $100,000 per year. The company is required to pay an average annual salary of $53,875 in order to qualify for credits.
The company is required to employ a minimum number of people in each year of the deal in order to receive the jobs credits, starting at 260 in 2018. The minimum threshold increases each year until 2027, when it reaches 10,400. If, in any year, the company does not reach the minimum employment numbers, it will not receive the jobs credits.
In order to receive the maximum credits of $1.5 billion by 2032, the company must employee 13,000 people. If Foxconn were to only meet the minimum thresholds, it could earn up to $1.06 billion.
President Donald Trump visited Mount Pleasant in June for the project's groundbreaking, calling it "the eighth wonder of the world."
The groundbreaking event highlighted the facility's production lines and the potential applications of the LCD panels that, at the time, were to be made in Wisconsin.