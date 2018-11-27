Seven candidates have announced that they will run to be Madison’s next mayor and if all of them successfully file to run in early 2019, it will create the city’s largest mayoral primary field since 1997 when Sue Bauman and Wayne Bigelow advanced out of an 8-person field.
A great way to make a decision is to hear the candidates in a live, 90-minute debate organized and led by the Cap Times as part of our Cap Times Talks series at the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave, on Wednesday, Jan. 9. We will cover a wide range of issues with the candidates from 7-8:30 p.m.
Come back to the Barrymore the following week, too, on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. to hear a debate among the candidates about arts issues led by the Arts + Literature Laboratory and Tone Madison.
Both events are free and open to the public.
As of November, those who have said they will run for mayor are:
- Maurice Cheeks
- Nick Hart
- Brenda Konkel
- Toriana Pettaway
- Satya Rhodes-Conway
- Raj Shukla
- Paul Soglin
If you plan to come, please RSVP on our Facebook event page. It's not required for attendance, but it does help us promote the event and give us a sense of how many will be coming. Hope to see you there.
Editor's note: This story was updated just after noon on Nov. 27 to reflect Michael Flores' decision to not run for mayor.