For months now, as many as 10 Democratic candidates have been scrambling for position to become the party’s challenger to Republican Gov. Scott Walker this fall.
Meanwhile among Republicans, state Sen. Leah Vukmir and Delafield businessman Kevin Nicholson are locked in a heated race for the nomination to challenge incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Madison.
The dynamics of both of those races are going to become a lot clearer after the Aug. 14 primary elections, but how are those going to play out?
The Cap Times will bring together an excellent pair to address those questions less than two weeks from the primary vote at the High Noon Saloon. Politics reporter Jessie Opoien will moderate a discussion on Wednesday, Aug. 1 featuring Keith Gilkes and Tanya Bjork. Gilkes is a former chief of staff for Walker who is now the president of Platform Communications, a Madison-based strategic communications firm. Bjork is a longtime Democratic consultant for candidates at both the state and national levels, including the Obama and Clinton campaigns.
The two are seasoned political players with very different points of view on Wisconsin voters. Should make for a great discussion.
The event is free and will start with a meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. at the High Noon, 701 E. Washington Ave. The discussion itself will start at 6:30, ending after an hour or so.
This is the latest installment in the 3-year-old Cap Times Talks discussion series, which often take place at the High Noon. We hope to see you there. If you plan to go, please RSVP on our Facebook event page, though doing so isn't required to attend.