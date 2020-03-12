Cap Times primary election event canceled

Editor's note on March 12:

Unfortunately, we have decided to cancel this event in order to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus. Opinion editor Jessie Opoien is in contact with both speakers, however, and we hope that they will be able to make appearances sometime soon on her Wedge Issues podcast to talk about upcoming votes in Wisconsin.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four years ago, Bernie Sanders won the Wisconsin Democratic presidential primary with 57% of the vote over eventual nominee Hillary Clinton. Sanders is back again this year and leading in most recent polls. Will he repeat? Either way, what will the result mean for both the Democratic nomination and the outcome of the election in November, given that Wisconsin is seen as a crucial swing state?

The Cap Times has brought together some outstanding sources to discuss those questions with opinion editor Jessie Opoien: Washington Post political reporter David Weigel and UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden. He is the director of the university’s Elections Research Center, which is conducting polling this year in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.