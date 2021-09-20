Cap Times Idea Fest: Rioters were ‘moments away’ from Sen. Tammy Baldwin during insurrection

It was “shocking,” she said, to see during the impeachment trial that she and other senators were just moments away from encountering rioters.

The discussion also featured plenty of talk about ongoing negotiations in Washington over the "Build Back Better" budget bill being considered by Democrats, along with the infrastructure bill already passed by the Senate.

Baldwin cited universal broadband access, the removal of all lead laterals in Wisconsin and other states and extending the expanded child tax credit — which was approved in Democrats’ first budget reconciliation bill — among her top priorities for the massive legislation.

She said it’s “kind of interesting that everyone’s focused on the price tag of the bill,” given its tax-and-spend nature. Instead, she said, the discussion should be on how provisions in the bill will help people and whether or not lawmakers “have a commitment to do it.”

She also said she wants to see movement from her colleagues on a series of voter protection laws that have no current support from Republican members of the Senate.

The two issues put together, she said, will lead to “a confrontation on the filibuster rules in our Senate.”

“Fasten your seatbelts; it’s going to be an interesting battle,” she said of convincing her moderate colleagues to change Senate rules. “I will tell you that I support either repeal or reform of the filibuster because we’ve got to get the job done.”

