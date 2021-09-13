Cap Times Idea Fest: Health experts urge vaccines to protect vulnerable, kids

COVID-19 will continue to dominate the lives of Wisconsin residents for as long as people refuse to get vaccinated, according to three public health experts — including the state’s top health official.
“It is somewhat depressing and a little frustrating to be a health care provider to feel like you’re back in ‘Groundhog Day’ living it all over again,” said Dr. James Conway, a University of Wisconsin-Madison medical school professor, of the resurgence in hospitalizations in the state as the Delta variant of the coronavirus roars across the country. The tools to control the virus — especially vaccines — are available, he added; people just need to use them.
Conway, alongside Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake and UW-Madison public health professor Ajay Sethi, spoke with WKOW’s George Smith during a Cap Times Idea Fest panel released this week focused on how the virus will continue to shape our lives.
“We have the tools and we have to be willing to use them,” Timberlake, Wisconsin’s top health official, said.
Available COVID-19 vaccines, which rigorous testing have shown to be safe and effective, continue to be successful in preventing hospitalization and serious cases of the disease, the experts noted. Now, while breakthrough infections of COVID-19 are occuring, the pandemic has largely taken root among the unvaccinated — including in children.
“This is a disease, currently, of the unvaccinated, and with a large proportion of kids being unvaccinated because there’s no vaccine available, they’re bearing the brunt of of this,” Conway said, adding that eligible household members need to get vaccinated to protect kids 11 and under.
“The overwhelming majority of those people that are getting newly infected with COVID have not been vaccinated,” Timberlake said. “The other thing that we have to talk about is that … the most significant rate of new cases is in kids ages 9 to 13. … Who is coming down with COVID most frequently in our state right now? It is our kids.”
And while the current spike in cases is concerning, especially among the children who don’t have the option to protect themselves, the experts did say there are reasons to be optimistic about the months to come.
“At this point, I’m pretty hopeful,” Sethi said. “Compared to a year ago when we weren’t exactly sure if there would be a vaccine that could be rolled out — with that reference, one year ago, I feel good where we are.”
He noted that while slowdowns in demand for the vaccine have been frustrating, they were to be expected. “This is the way society works sometimes. It’s not surprising,” he said.
“I also like knowing that scientists and the government and vaccine manufacturers are on top of the need for boosters and maybe an updated vaccine,” Sethi added, noting that such preparedness makes him feel like the country’s public health infrastructure will be able to quell the virus in coming months.
Timberlake agreed. She said “the infrastructure that we’ve both been able to build but also to rely upon in our state” over the last year-and-a-half leave her confident that Wisconsin will successfully navigate the coming months.
Even still, the experts concluded, the only way to truly end the pandemic and prevent further, potentially vaccine-resistant mutations of the virus is for people to get vaccinated and stop offering the virus a home to thrive in.
Statewide, 55.5% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from DHS.
