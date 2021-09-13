Cap Times Idea Fest: Health experts urge vaccines to protect vulnerable, kids

“This is a disease, currently, of the unvaccinated, and with a large proportion of kids being unvaccinated because there’s no vaccine available, they’re bearing the brunt of of this,” Conway said, adding that eligible household members need to get vaccinated to protect kids 11 and under.

“The overwhelming majority of those people that are getting newly infected with COVID have not been vaccinated,” Timberlake said. “The other thing that we have to talk about is that … the most significant rate of new cases is in kids ages 9 to 13. … Who is coming down with COVID most frequently in our state right now? It is our kids.”

And while the current spike in cases is concerning, especially among the children who don’t have the option to protect themselves, the experts did say there are reasons to be optimistic about the months to come.

“At this point, I’m pretty hopeful,” Sethi said. “Compared to a year ago when we weren’t exactly sure if there would be a vaccine that could be rolled out — with that reference, one year ago, I feel good where we are.”

He noted that while slowdowns in demand for the vaccine have been frustrating, they were to be expected. “This is the way society works sometimes. It’s not surprising,” he said.