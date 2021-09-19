Cap Times Idea Fest: Fierce challenges to come in Wisconsin's 2022 elections

“If you look at the number of Democrats who are in the primary, you would have to say they’ve concluded that Sen. Johnson is quite vulnerable,” Balz said, noting that he is the only incumbent senator projected to be in a “toss-up” race by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

“But the most interesting question, as I've talked to people out here over the last few months, is whether the Republicans are better off if Johnson runs for a third term, which would break the pledge that he made that he would only serve two.

“Or would they be better off if he decides not to run and then you get a fresh candidate?” Balz added.

Balz noted that Democrats have twice underestimated Johnson’s appeal to Wisconsin voters, and believes “they’re in danger of doing that again.”

The U.S. Senate race is just one of several high-profile showdowns slated for 2022. Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, will face a fierce challenge, likely from former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

Lang said she’s monitoring to see what accomplishments Evers is going to run on.