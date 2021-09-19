Cap Times Idea Fest: Authors peek behind the curtain at Trump's last year

Former President Donald Trump said, "I alone can fix it" when he sought to lead the United States.
But in their most recent book, whose title borrows the president's phrase, Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker peeked behind the curtain of Trump's "catastrophic" final year in office and found a country far more broken than it was before.
Just how broken?
"It's pretty busted up," Leonnig said during a Cap Times Idea Fest discussion moderated by David Maraniss, also a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist at the Washington Post.
Throughout the course of their reporting, Leonnig said, multiple sources noted to her and Rucker that Trump was not particularly disciplined or organized — more driven by his gut and impulses than a plan or strategy.
"If he had been more disciplined, organized — playing chess instead of checkers ... the Republicans who advised him said they fear(ed) what he could have accomplished," Leonnig said. "They fear whether the country would have survived — the democracy would have survived. They have real nightmares about what could have happened, and they believe that this is a lesson for us going forward about what could happen in the hands of someone else."
Why, then, did so many continue to work for him? First and foremost, Rucker said, was personal ambition and ego.
A lot of people who worked for Trump weren't necessarily "true believers," Rucker said; rather, they were people who saw Trump as their ticket to a position in which they could exert real power.
Rucker said he hasn't encountered anyone who worked for Trump who regrets sticking with the job.
"They put up with the crazy in order to have the power and do the job," Rucker said. "And then once they were in the job, they didn't want to give it up, in part because they enjoyed the trappings of power, but also because they worried, 'OK, if not me, who is going to be here next?'"
The bigger question, Rucker said, is why Republican members of Congress didn't act as a check on the executive branch, even after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Republican members of Congress can be broken into three groups, Leonnig said. Some were willing to say privately they were concerned about or angry with Trump, but concealed their feelings because of the voting base he commanded. A much smaller group of officials was willing to publicly criticize him, like Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. Liz Cheney. Finally, there were "true believers," like Sen. Ron Johnson and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green.
"Our country is in peril right now. It is on the brink," Leonnig said. "'It's a republic if you can keep it' is a serious question right now, because how do you continue along the path of democracy when ... the overwhelming number of the members of (the Republican Party) are afraid of the former president and want his voters?
"How do you continue when you are feeding them baloney and they are believing it?"
