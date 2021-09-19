Cap Times Idea Fest: Authors peek behind the curtain at Trump's last year

Why, then, did so many continue to work for him? First and foremost, Rucker said, was personal ambition and ego.

A lot of people who worked for Trump weren't necessarily "true believers," Rucker said; rather, they were people who saw Trump as their ticket to a position in which they could exert real power.

Rucker said he hasn't encountered anyone who worked for Trump who regrets sticking with the job.

"They put up with the crazy in order to have the power and do the job," Rucker said. "And then once they were in the job, they didn't want to give it up, in part because they enjoyed the trappings of power, but also because they worried, 'OK, if not me, who is going to be here next?'"

The bigger question, Rucker said, is why Republican members of Congress didn't act as a check on the executive branch, even after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Republican members of Congress can be broken into three groups, Leonnig said. Some were willing to say privately they were concerned about or angry with Trump, but concealed their feelings because of the voting base he commanded. A much smaller group of officials was willing to publicly criticize him, like Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. Liz Cheney. Finally, there were "true believers," like Sen. Ron Johnson and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green.