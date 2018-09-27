Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker spent more than $4 million on television advertising from January through August, according to a series of campaign finance reports reviewed after the state's most recent filing deadline. During the same period of time, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers spent $252,000 on TV ads.
Both have spent more in the weeks since the end of the most recent reporting period.
The latest round of campaign finance reports, submitted Tuesday, cover contributions and expenditures from July 31 to Aug. 31. Evers emerged on Aug. 14 as the winner of an eight-person Democratic gubernatorial primary, while Walker is seeking a third term.
It's worth noting that the most recent report only covers two weeks of Evers' run as a general election candidate, and that spending on all forms of advertising has ramped up for both Walker and Evers in the weeks that have followed.
The $4 million figure for Walker only accounts for ads commissioned directly by Walker's campaign, and not spots paid for by groups supporting Walker, like Americans for Prosperity or the Republican Governors Association. The RGA announced in April that it had booked more than $5 million in ads supporting Walker through the Nov. 6 election.
During the August reporting period, Walker's campaign reported spending $1.7 million on TV advertising.
After winning the Aug. 14 primary, Evers was quickly met with an attack ad funded by the Republican Party of Wisconsin. Evers was introduced on TV as a general election candidate by an ad funded by A Stronger Wisconsin, a group backed by the Democratic Governors Association. The DGA said in July that it would spend $3.8 million to support the Democratic nominee in Wisconsin.
Evers, according to finance reports, spent $252,500 on TV advertising from July through August. He did not run gubernatorial TV ads before July. That figure doesn't include spending from groups that support Evers, like the DGA or the Greater Wisconsin Committee. During the August reporting period, Evers' campaign reported spending $80,000 on TV ads.
From January through August, Walker's campaign reported spending $663,448 on online advertising, with an additional $150 reported by his running mate, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. Of that total, about $219,000 was spent during the month of August.
Evers' campaign spent $218,084 on online advertising from January through August, 87 percent of which was spent during the month of August.
Evers' running mate, Mandela Barnes, faced one primary opponent in August. Barnes spent about $40,000 on TV advertising ahead of his primary election, and has spent $8,650 on online advertising since July.
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has not reported any TV, online, radio or newspaper advertising buys. The Republican Party of Wisconsin reported spending $106,021 on online advertising from January through August, and about $1 million during the month of August.
RPW also spent about $14,000 on radio advertising, logged as an in-kind contribution to Walker's campaign, and $800 on newspaper advertising in El Conquistador, a Latino newspaper in Milwaukee. Evers' campaign spent about $3,000 on on newspaper advertising in Milwaukee's Shepherd Express newspaper.