Budget committee approves $125 million for broadband grants

A 2020 report by the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association found that Wisconsin's level of broadband accessibility is lower than the national average and 35 other states.

The Republican measure would be financed through bonds, the details of which were not included in the proposal passed Tuesday night. Assuming the bonds are issued over 20 years, the Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimates a total interest cost of $35 million.

Democrats argued the state should take advantage of its current rosy budget estimates and pay for the grants upfront rather than taking on debt.

"Who the hell borrows $125 million for something that could very well be obsolete when it’s paid off in 20 years?" asked Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-Middleton. "It's not like a road where you can patch it and fix it along the way."