For the sixth year, Cap Times reporters asked several Madisonians to share their "bright ideas" for the new year. We will publish the 2019 edition of Bright Ideas throughout the week and in print on Jan. 2.
When I was fresh out of college, I frequently walked my dogs in my Madison neighborhood park, as did most of my neighbors with dogs. At that time, I did not know it was an ordinance violation until I was stopped by a police officer (this was before we had park rangers). Back then, I thought everyone loved dogs as much as I did and I didn’t understand why I couldn’t walk my dog in a park.
Now that I am older and have worked designing trails and parks for over a decade, I understand there are varying degrees of passion and perspectives on dogs. Dogs in public places is a complex issue. As a landscape architect for Madison Parks, part of my job includes designing dog parks, such as the upcoming improvements to Brittingham Dog Park. More than anything, though, my job requires balancing a variety of very complex, sometimes competing public interests. I’ve learned there are social and cultural perspectives different from mine, including people who fear dogs, don’t like dogs, or may not have grown up with them as a family pet.
That being said, we need to account for people’s tendency to walk dogs in parks — regardless of the ordinance, with a respect for those who would rather not have dogs in parks. As we work towards updating the dog park policy we recognize the importance of balancing these different perspectives.