It's not just cheese curds and popcorn at your local brewpub. Madison brewpubs have upped their menus in recent years, offering food whose quality and inventiveness can rival more food-focused establishments. Each day this week, we'll be looking at the menu of a different brewpub in and around Madison.
Let's just start with the golden gun-wielding cat riding a fire-breathing, laser-eyed unicorn in front of a rainbow.
The label for Karben4's flagship IPA, Fantasy Factory, sets expectations high for the brewery's taproom experience. And the taproom, tucked into an unassuming office park building on Madison's east side near the Dane County Regional Airport and Madison Area Technical College's Truax Campus, doesn't disappoint. It was cozy on a weekday evening, doing a steady business but not packed. Warm lights brightened the industrial space and highlighted the colorful paintings on the walls, each one inspired by a beer produced on-site.
My friends and I had the great fortune of showing up on a Wednesday night — buy one pint, get one free — so we set ourselves up at a table to sip and nibble our way through some beers and snacks. It was too warm to enjoy the patio, which is a great option when the weather's nice.
"Why don't we hang out here more often?" I wondered aloud when our first appetizer, a slate of five pretzel bites ($6) arrived while I sipped a watermelon Berliner Kolsch called "America AF." Hot pretzels and a refreshing summer beer with friends? That is America AF. The pretzel bites — warm, buttery and flecked with flaky salt — were served with Karben4's own Block Party dijon mustard, made with their amber ale of the same name.
As we made our way through the pretzel bites, a second slate board arrived with the Fischer Family Farm Board ($12). The summer sausage and white cheddar cubes reminded me more of a snack my mom would make me than something I'd find on a charcuterie board at a fancy farm-to-table restaurant, and I liked that. That being said, the sausage and pepperoni slices on the board came from Fischer Family Farm, located about 40 miles up the road from the taproom. The snack board also arrived with Block Party dijon and a generous helping of crostini.
The Lady Luck imperial red (also available on a nitro tap) was popular at our table, with one friend sticking with it throughout our dinner. As we moved on from appetizers to sandwiches, another friend enjoyed the Simply Dusty chamomile saison, and I opted for the Belly Bongos vine pale ale.
While the Lady Luck drinker kept nibbling on appetizers, my Simply Dusty friend ordered a Korean beef wrap ($10), served with a choice of potato chips or salad.
"It doesn't taste Korean, but it's not bad," she said, plucking the pulled beef and pickled cabbage from the wrap.
July is hot dog month at Karben4, and I was bummed to learn a Reuben hot dog had been replaced with a pizza dog. Fortunately, I was able to satisfy my craving with a classic Reuben sandwich ($10), which hit the spot with tender corned beef, plenty of melted Swiss and sauerkraut, and a subtle Russian dressing.
A chalkboard listed two dessert specials — but when you're hanging out at a brewery, well, shouldn't you drink your dessert? A rye ale called "Flock Together" — aged in New Richmond rye barrels — caught our attention, and not just because it was on the June CAT Beer Line. Yes, that's right, $1 from each pint sold from the tap line in June was donated to National Cat Adoption Month charities.
Flock Together was sweet, spicy and refreshing all at once, just like you'd hope for in a barrel-aged beer — but our favorite thing about it might have been the way it packed all the flavor of a boozy beer into a 5.4 percent ABV, making it drinkable on a weeknight.