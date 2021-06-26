At WI convention, Ron Johnson calls for GOP to 'take back our culture'

Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesman Philip Shulman argued that Johnson did, in fact, make the speech about himself.

"Ron Johnson once again showed Wisconsinites that he’s only concerned with fulfilling his personal ambitions, not doing what is in their best interests," Shulman said in a statement.

Johnson closed his speech by encouraging both "random" and "extraordinary" acts of kindness, arguing that while the U.S. is not perfect, it can be "a phenomenal force for good."

"Our little democracy here, this marvel we call America, is but a blip in time. It’s kind of tiny, it’s kind of insignificant on that scale. But man, is it rare and is it ever precious," he said, alluding to the 1997 film "Contact." "So it’s just my belief that it is our solemn duty, having been given this gift, something this rare, something this precious, it’s our duty to make sure that it not only survives for our kids and grandkids and great-grandkids — that it thrives."

