As 2022 approaches, what's the state of Wisconsin's political parties?

"But above all this, perhaps my proudest accomplishment is working to make WisDems more reflective of the Democratic population of Wisconsin," Sires said in a statement. "I entered this role with a goal of always centering equity and inclusion in our work — and the proof is in the extraordinary results achieved by the people that we’ve been able to hire and retain. The diversity of our staff across race, gender, sexuality and rurality, especially in leadership, has made our work more strategic and the organization stronger than ever before."

Wikler praised Sires' "values-centric vision, her superb management and her strategic thinking and ability to execute on an unimaginable number of projects simultaneously," calling her a "true fighter for democracy."

The future ballot

The 2022 ballot is still filled with blank spaces. Evers has announced his plans to run for reelection, but no Republicans have officially entered the race (though several are poised to do so). Barnes, rather than running for reelection on Evers' ticket, has entered the Democratic Senate primary — which is brimming with candidates aiming to unseat Johnson. But Johnson still hasn't said whether he'll seek an unplanned third term. And all U.S. House and state legislative races will likely be influenced by redistricting.

All that can be said with certainty at this point is that both parties are going through changes — and, in the spirit of David Bowie and the last several years, all we can do is "turn and face the strange."

