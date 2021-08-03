As 2022 approaches, what's the state of Wisconsin's political parties?

Both of Wisconsin's state political party operations will head into the 2022 campaign cycle with some leadership changes, with the recent announcements that Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Andrew Hitt and Democratic Party of Wisconsin executive director Nellie Sires will leave their posts.
They'll also both be defending key seats — the governor's office, for Democrats, and a U.S. Senate seat for Republicans.
Not everything at the top is changing right now. Mark Jefferson remains as RPW's executive director, and Ben Wikler is still DPW chair.
Here's a look at how the parties are situated as the election cycle heats up.
Money (sometimes) changes everything
Cyndi Lauper said "money changes everything," but that's not always true in politics.
Although it's often true that more money goes hand in hand with victory, several recent Wisconsin examples defy that trend. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes spent $10.8 million to defeat Republican former Gov. Scott Walker and Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who spent $36.2 million on the tight 2018 race. And Democratic former Sen. Russ Feingold spent $24.5 million on his 2016 loss to Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who spent $20.5 million on the race. One caveat: that's without factoring in spending by outside groups on behalf of the candidates.
All of that being said, Democrats have a significant financial advantage at the moment — almost 6-to-1 in terms of cash on hand.
In the most recent round of fundraising reports, filed last month, DPW reported nearly $2.1 million in its state accounts and another $4.7 million in its federal account, totaling nearly $6.8 million on hand.
RPW, on the other hand, reported a total of $1.2 million on hand, $1 million of which is in its federal account.
Democrats' top donor was Madison surgeon Elise Lawson, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign finances. Lawson gave the party $960,000 in the first half of the year. She's followed by Evers' campaign committee, billionaire George Soros, California physician Karla Jurvetson and LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman, at about $500,000 each.
The Committee to Elect a Republican Senate and the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee gave the most to the GOP, at $125,000 and $80,000, respectively. The party's top individual contributors were retired Sargento Foods CEO Louis Gentine with $50,000, retired ABC Supply vice president Kim Hendricks with $30,000 and ABC Supply owner Diane Hendricks with $25,000.
Momentum vs. conventional wisdom
Democrats have the advantage of momentum — but the challenge of history and political circumstances.
The general expectation is that the party that doesn't hold the White House has the edge in midterm elections. The president's party has lost, on average, 27 House seats in midterms since 1946. However, the last several years have turned a lot of "conventional wisdom" upside down.
Although the state superintendent of public instruction race is technically nonpartisan, like Supreme Court races, it is heavily influenced by partisan elements — and the candidate supported by Democrats, Jill Underly, won in April 2021.
In 2020, Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican incumbent Donald Trump by about 20,000 votes to win the presidency, and Democratic-backed Jill Karofsky defeated Republican-backed Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly. But the prior year, Republican-backed state Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn successfully fended off a challenge from Democratic-backed Judge Lisa Neubauer.
2018 delivered wins to Democrats all across the board at the state level: Evers and Barnes were elected in November, along with Attorney General Josh Kaul, Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Secretary of State Doug La Follette. While many of the state-level elections were close, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin defeated her Republican challenger, former state Sen. Leah Vukmir, by nearly 11 points. And earlier that year, Rebecca Dallet — the Democrats' choice — defeated Republicans' choice Michael Screnock by 12 points. And before his gubernatorial campaign, Evers defeated his Republican-backed challenger in 2017 for the DPI superintendent position.
But the previous year, Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes since 1984, and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson defeated Democratic former Sen. Russ Feingold — one of the state's progressive folk heroes — for the second consecutive time. And Republicans continue to hold strong majorities in the state Legislature and among the House delegation.
All of that is to say — Wisconsin is nothing if not unpredictable on Election Day.
The leaders' legacies
Hitt, a partner in Michael Best Strategies and senior counsel at Michael Best & Friedrich, was selected as RPW chair in April 2019. The party praised his work "retool(ing) the party’s finance and communications operations, after losing nationally prominent leaders from Wisconsin prior to his tenure who had fueled massive fundraising and defined the Republican message for nearly a decade."
"We had to lay the foundation for future success at a time when the party had lost a number of statewide leaders in 2018 and faced a challenging and complex 2020 cycle. I am grateful for the opportunity and trust Republican leaders placed in me to rebuild the party from the ground up ahead of races for governor, U.S. Senate, and attorney general in 2022," Hitt said in a statement.
[What's Ron Johnson thinking? All eyes are on the controversial conservative as 2022 election looms]
RPW First Vice Chairman Gerard Randall lauded Hitt as a "fixer" who "brought all the skills he used in government and the private sector to help prepare the Republican Party of Wisconsin for the future and start important new initiatives like his outreach efforts in the African American community."
Hitt's tenure included efforts to bolster training, resources and support for party members. He also spearheaded the opening of the party’s first office in Milwaukee.
Sires, who was named DPW executive director early in 2020, was credited by DPW with leading the party through its pandemic response and victories by Biden, Karofsky and Underly.
"But above all this, perhaps my proudest accomplishment is working to make WisDems more reflective of the Democratic population of Wisconsin," Sires said in a statement. "I entered this role with a goal of always centering equity and inclusion in our work — and the proof is in the extraordinary results achieved by the people that we’ve been able to hire and retain. The diversity of our staff across race, gender, sexuality and rurality, especially in leadership, has made our work more strategic and the organization stronger than ever before."
Wikler praised Sires' "values-centric vision, her superb management and her strategic thinking and ability to execute on an unimaginable number of projects simultaneously," calling her a "true fighter for democracy."
The future ballot
The 2022 ballot is still filled with blank spaces. Evers has announced his plans to run for reelection, but no Republicans have officially entered the race (though several are poised to do so). Barnes, rather than running for reelection on Evers' ticket, has entered the Democratic Senate primary — which is brimming with candidates aiming to unseat Johnson. But Johnson still hasn't said whether he'll seek an unplanned third term. And all U.S. House and state legislative races will likely be influenced by redistricting.
All that can be said with certainty at this point is that both parties are going through changes — and, in the spirit of David Bowie and the last several years, all we can do is "turn and face the strange."
