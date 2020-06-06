Andrew McKinney and Melissa Sargent to debate in Cap Times candidate forum

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Madison-area voters will be making crucial decisions about who will represent them in the state Legislature in primary elections on Aug. 11, and one of those races is state Senate District 16, which covers much of east and north Madison, along with Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove, Monona, McFarland and Stoughton.

The Democratic candidates seeking to succeed state Sen. Mark Miller, D-Monona, are Monona Grove School Board President Andrew McKinney and state Rep. Melissa Sargent of Madison, and they will face off in a virtual Cap Times candidate forum on Wednesday, June 24, 7-8 p.m.

Cap Times political reporter Briana Reilly will moderate the forum, which will take place on Zoom and be livestreamed on YouTube. Cap Times members will have the option of watching directly via Zoom.

Voters will choose between McKinney and Sargent in the Democratic primary on Aug. 11, and the winner will face the lone Republican candidate in the race, Sun Prairie Fire Department Lt. Scott Barker, in November. Miller is not seeking re-election.