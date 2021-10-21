Adam Jarchow will run for Wisconsin AG — and he hopes other conservatives join him

Former state Rep. Adam Jarchow is running for attorney general — and he's hoping he won't be the only conservative candidate to challenge Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney in the Republican primary.
The Balsam Lake Republican registered as a candidate with the state Ethics Commission on Wednesday. He said in an interview he's hopeful "another constitutional, pro-liberty conservative" will join the field, but he's not willing to let Toney — who launched his campaign in April — go unchallenged.
Jarchow, an attorney who specializes in business law, had previously endorsed University of Wisconsin political science professor Ryan Owens. Owens ended his campaign in October, citing an unwillingness to put his family through "disgusting" political attacks. Owens faced criticism from the right for deleting podcast episodes he had hosted that included interviews with critics of former President Donald Trump.
That left Toney as the sole Republican seeking to unseat Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in 2022. Toney was first elected to his current post in 2012 and is now serving his third term. His campaign announcement stressed the importance of having "an attorney general who has personal experience fighting crime in Wisconsin." When Owens left the race, Toney praised him for focusing the debate "on what matters — fighting crime and putting violent criminals in prison for a very long time," and urged Owens' backers to support his campaign.
For Jarchow, that's not an option.
The fact that Toney charged 10 people with misdemeanors for violating Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' COVID-19 stay-at-home order (he later dropped the charges) is "disqualifying," Jarchow said in an interview with the Cap Times.
"We just cannot allow, at least without a race, one of Tony Evers’ lockdown henchmen to be our nominee," Jarchow said. "That just cannot happen."
Jarchow was elected to the state Assembly in 2014 and represented the 28th District until 2019, after losing a special election for the 10th state Senate District and opting not to seek reelection to his Assembly seat. As a lawmaker, Jarchow promoted efforts to strengthen property owners’ and developers’ rights, streamline government regulations and expand hunting opportunities. He partnered with Democrats on an effort to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana, and bucked the party line on several notable occasions, including voting against the 2017-19 state budget under Gov. Scott Walker, and opposing the state’s tax incentive deal with Foxconn.
Since his departure from the Legislature, Jarchow has remained politically active, launching the conservative advocacy organization Empower Wisconsin with Republican activists Eric O’Keefe and Valerie Johnson in 2019. He also co-hosts a weekly show with Patty Schachtner, the Democrat who defeated him in 2018 (she lost her reelection bid in 2020).
Jarchow is also an outspoken voice on social media. He was banned from Twitter in January after changing his profile photo and display name to Trump’s in protest of the platform’s decision to remove the president from the platform. He wears that as a badge of honor in the bio for his new account: “Dad, Husband, small business owner, attorney. Been banned once already. My pronoun is #Patriot.”
He fully expects his tweets to become fodder for his detractors. Likely button-pushers include his full-throated opposition to vaccine mandates (he is vaccinated but opposes the requirement), his view that paternity leave is a “bullshit concept” and his support for figures under fire like Dave Chapelle and Jon Gruden.
“I’m a pretty open book, and people understand, I think, exactly who I am and I’ll be open and honest about exactly who I am to anybody who asks,” Jarchow said. “There will be lots of things (I’ve said) that lots of people are not comfortable with, and that’s fine, but I’m not comfortable with having a coronation (for the GOP nomination). We should have a race for this.”
The biggest issue facing Wisconsin’s attorney general is protecting the state from federal overreach — and, if Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is reelected, pushing back on state-level bureaucracy, Jarchow said. The attorney general should also work with parents who are concerned about COVID-19 policies and curriculum in their local school districts, he said.
Although candidates on both sides of the aisle have referred to the position as the state’s “top cop,” Jarchow argued the job is more like the CEO of the state Department of Justice, managing a large agency. Jarchow argued that Toney is approaching the job with a narrow perspective as a prosecutor.
He knocked Kaul for his response to riots in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake, arguing the attorney general should have been on the ground. He also criticized the Democrat for suing to remove chairman Frederick Prehn from the Natural Resources Board and described him as “useless.”
“I hope that me getting in will get other constitutional, pro-liberty conservatives to jump in this race and we have a vigorous debate about the future of our state and the future of our country,” Jarchow said. “We are on the precipice — it is as bad as I’ve seen it in my lifetime.”
