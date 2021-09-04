A guide to the legal battles over Wisconsin’s wolf hunt

Wisconsin doesn't just allow a wolf hunting season — it requires it under state law, as long as the species isn't under federal protection. It's the only state that mandates a wolf season, and one of only five that allow the canine creatures to be hunted.
Like so many other policy disputes in the Badger State, the wolf hunt — and the questions of how and whether it should be conducted — is the subject of several legal challenges. The latest seeks to stop the upcoming fall hunt from happening at all, and to strike down the law that requires it.
If you haven’t followed all the twists and turns of the wolf hunt, this will get you up to speed.
What does the law say about hunting wolves in Wisconsin?
Former Gov. Scott Walker signed a law in 2012 allowing the first managed wolf hunt in the state’s history. The law requires the state Department of Natural Resources to issue wolf hunting licenses if the gray wolf is removed from the U.S. and Wisconsin lists of endangered and threatened species. The bill was signed into law a few months after wolves were removed from the federal Endangered Species List.
Under the 2012 law, a season for wolf hunting and trapping must occur from Oct. 15 through the end of February. Walker signed a law in 2016 changing the start date to the first Saturday of November. The DNR has the authority to set limits for the number of licenses it issues and the number of wolves that may be harvested. The season ends when the harvest limits are met.
The law also requires the DNR to administer a program through which people may be paid for death or injuries caused by wolves to livestock, pets and hunting dogs (other than those being used to hunt wolves). The program is funded by the fees paid for wolf harvesting licenses.
It is also legal to shoot and kill wolves “in the act of killing, wounding or biting a domestic animal” on private land.
When has Wisconsin held wolf hunts under the current law?
Wisconsin held three wolf hunting seasons after the 2012 law was enacted. During those seasons, 528 wolves were killed. Wolves were returned to the federal Endangered Species List in 2014, and the hunt took a pause.
The gray wolf was once again removed from the federal list in January of this year, and the DNR planned to hold a hunting season in November. But a court ruling forced a hunt immediately, before the first window of the year closed in February.
Hunters and trappers killed 218 wolves in four days, surpassing the kill quota of 119 (taking into account the wolves allocated to Chippewa tribes) set by the DNR. The tribes are entitled, under federal treaty rights, to up to half the hunt quota, but they do not harvest wolves because they view them as family. The DNR has said that because it is required to give a 24-hour notice before closing the season — and because hunters and trappers have 24 hours to report their kills — it was difficult to act quickly as the kill numbers rose.
How many wolves are in Wisconsin?
Prior to the February hunt, the DNR’s most recent assessment measured slightly more than 1,100 wolves in Wisconsin.
Why do people hunt wolves?
Farmers and property owners — primarily, but not solely — in the northern part of the state experience conflicts with wolves targeting their livestock and pets. Over the last decade, the state has paid an average of $180,922 per year to compensate for deaths and injuries to pets and livestock caused by wolves. Since 1985, the state has paid nearly $3 million in such claims.
Why do people oppose hunting wolves?
Wolves are revered, and even considered relatives, among some Native American tribes. In addition, some argue wolves are needed to help control the deer population, cull sick animals from the woods and promote the health of forests.
Where does all of this stand in court?
A coalition of animal advocacy groups filed a lawsuit in Dane County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 challenging the constitutionality of the law mandating a wolf hunting season, arguing that if the DNR can’t take into account whether a wolf hunt would harm the survival of the population, then the agency cannot fulfill its constitutional duty of managing wildlife for the public interest.
The groups are also challenging the 300-wolf quota (effectively 150, taking into account the half set aside for the Chippewa) set by the Natural Resources Board for the November hunt, and seeking to prevent the season from happening at all. DNR scientists had advocated for a lower quota of 130 (effectively 65), based on the results of the February hunt.
“That is extraordinarily reckless and cannot be allowed to happen,” said Melissa Smith, founder of Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife. “This is a species fresh off the endangered species list, with a current federal legal challenge arguing that the delisting itself was not warranted.”
The lawsuit also argues that the board vote is invalidated by the fact that Chairman Fred Prehn continues to hold a seat after his term ended in May. A separate lawsuit, filed by Attorney General Josh Kaul, seeks to remove Prehn from the board. Prehn argues he is allowed to hold the seat until the state Senate confirms Gov. Tony Evers’ nominee to replace him.
“The (Natural Resources) Board has hijacked wolf management,” said Paul Collins, state director of Animal Wellness Action. “The courts cannot allow this arbitrary and capricious decision-making to drive wildlife management decisions in Wisconsin.”
The president and CEO of Hunter Nation, the group that successfully sued to hold the February hunt, said the group is reviewing the case with its attorneys. Hunter Nation has also filed to intervene in Kaul’s suit challenging Prehn’s position.
“This is the latest frivolous attempt by the national anti-hunting groups to trample the rights of hunters in Wisconsin who are committed to responsibly manage our growing wolf population,” said Luke Hilgemann. “Following the Biden administration’s decision to not put wolves back under federal protection — a huge blow to the strategy of these national anti-hunting groups — we’ve seen them pull out all the stops in a desperate effort to end the statutorily required wolf hunt.”
