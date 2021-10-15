Election experts criticize Wisconsin’s ‘bizarre’ 2020 review

The haphazard nature of the review reflects its amateurism and, accordingly, its results should not be trusted, said University of Wisconsin-Madison political science professor Barry Burden, an expert on election administration, and former Kentucky Secretary of State Trey Grayson, a Republican and the state’s former top election official.

Burden and Grayson in June published a report that evaluated the election review in Maricopa County, Arizona, spearheaded by the Florida-based Cyber Ninjas. Many of their criticisms of the Arizona review — which once again reaffirmed President Joe Biden’s victory in the state — also apply to the review in Wisconsin, they said. The two spoke separately to the Cap Times this week.

Deficiencies in the Wisconsin election review include a lack of transparency about how and why Gableman was selected to lead the effort; a lack of transparency about the review itself; a lack of impartiality on behalf of the reviewers; the significant delay between the election and the start of the review; inconsistent procedures in the review; unfounded allegations made by Gableman; and insufficient security, including use of unsecured Gmail accounts, according to the two experts.