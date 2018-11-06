It’s all over but the voting.
Polling places for Tuesday’s general election open at 7 a.m. throughout Wisconsin and close at 8 p.m.
After that, results start to roll in for a slew of local and statewide races, including the pivotal contest between Republican Gov. Scott Walker and his Democratic challenger, state Superintendent Tony Evers.
The outcome decides if the two-term Walker survives his toughest political challenge yet to keep steering the state in a conservative direction — or is toppled by Evers and an energized liberal base, giving Democrats a stake in state government for the first time since 2010.
The election also will be, in part, a referendum on GOP President Donald Trump. In Wisconsin, it will show how voters feel about Trump in one of three states critical to his 2016 victory.
Democrats aim — and were favored in polls and forecasts — to wrest control of the U.S. House from Republicans. Their odds to retake the U.S. Senate appear much steeper.
In Wisconsin, Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, of Madison, seeks a second term against Republican challenger Leah Vukmir, a Brookfield state senator. All U.S. House seats will be on the ballot, too.
Another key statewide race pits GOP state Attorney General Brad Schimel, seeking a second term, against Democratic challenger Josh Kaul, an attorney and former prosecutor.
Two other statewide races on the ballot are for state treasurer and secretary of state.
All state Assembly seats are on the ballot, as are half the state Senate seats.
Voters in some areas, including Dane County, may cast a nonbinding vote on whether marijuana should be legalized.
The state Elections Commission reported Monday that more than 547,000 absentee ballots had been returned so far, breaking the record set in 2014 for a midterm election.
The commission’s administrator, Meagan Wolfe, cautioned that it remains unknown if the record pace will translate to higher-than-normal turnout overall.
One likely factor for the brisk early-voting pace: Many Wisconsin municipalities have expanded early-voting access after a 2016 court ruling allowed them to do so.