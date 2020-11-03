Election Day 2020 is finally here. Here's what you need to know before you vote.

Voters need a witness signature on their ballot and the individual designated to drop off the ballot must provide valid identification at the polling place.

What if I already voted?

You can track the status of your ballot at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/TrackMyBallot. Voting more than once in a single Wisconsin election is punishable by up to 3½ in prison and a $10,000 fine.

What should I do if I put my absentee ballot in the mail, but I’m worried it won’t reach my clerk by the close of polls Tuesday?

You cannot vote at the polls on Election Day if you have already mailed or returned your absentee ballot.

What are the rules around polling places? What should I do if I see something suspicious or something that makes me feel uncomfortable?

Electioneering is not allowed within 100 feet of the entrance to a polling place. That includes political signs, clothing, stickers or buttons — all of which are prohibited at the polling place.